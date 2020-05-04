BUSINESS

1-MIN READ

Average Daily Aadhaar-enabled Transactions Double; Over Rs 16K Cr Disbursed During Lockdown: FinMin

Representative image.

As many as 43 crore transactions leading to disbursement of Rs 16,101 crore took place during the lockdown period, the Finance Ministry said in a tweet on Monday.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 4, 2020, 11:10 PM IST
Average daily transactions through the Aadhaar-enabled payment system (AePS) has doubled to Rs 113 crore on account of various direct benefit transfer schemes announced by the government during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.


"Avg. daily AePS transactions doubled to 113 Lakh: Total 43 Cr. transactions of Rs. 16,101 Cr. made during the lockdown. DFS Congratulates the whole banking system & lauds BCs/CSPs for making it possible by providing services via biometric devices even in remote areas," it said.

AePS is a bank-led model that allows online interoperable financial transactions at points of sale or micro ATMs through the business correspondents (BC) or Bank Mitras of any bank using the Aadhaar authentication.

With the help of this system, doorstep delivery of cash can take place through BCs. To contain the spread of coronavirus, the government first imposed a 21-day nationwide lockdown beginning March 25 and later extended it till May 3.

Now, it has further extended the lockdown by two more weeks till May 17 with extensive relaxations, including opening of industries in lower-risk green and orange zones.

The nationwide lockdown shut businesses, stopped air and rail travel and restricted movement of people and goods.

