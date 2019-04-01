LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Aviation Fuel Price Hiked by 1%, Non-subsidised LPG by Rs 5

The hike will add to the burden of cash strapped airlines that are already reeling under pressure from cut-throat competition in the sector.

PTI

Updated:April 1, 2019, 2:40 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Aviation Fuel Price Hiked by 1%, Non-subsidised LPG by Rs 5
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: Jet fuel price was on Monday hiked by over one per cent, the second straight monthly increase in rate coming on the back of firming global prices.

The price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) was hiked by Rs 677.1 per kilolitre, or 1.07 per cent, to Rs 63,472.22 per kl in the national capital, according to price notification issued by state-owned oil firms.

The increase comes on the back of a steep 8.1 per cent (Rs 4,734.15 per kilolitre) hike in rates effected on March 1.

Simultaneously, the price of non-subsidised cooking gas (LPG) was increased by Rs 5 per 14.2-kg cylinder. It now costs Rs 706.50 in the national capital.

This is the second straight increase in LPG rate. Price was hiked by Rs 42.5 per cylinder on March 1.

The hike will add to the burden of cash strapped airlines that are already reeling under pressure from cut-throat competition in the sector.

Non-subsidised LPG is the gas that consumer buys after exhausting their quota of 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg at sub-market or subsidised rates.
Price of subsidised LPG was almost unchanged at Rs 495.86.

LPG, as well as ATF prices, are revised on 1st of every month based on the average international rate for benchmark fuel and foreign exchange rate in the preceding month.

Also, the price of kerosene sold through the public distribution system (PDS) was increased to Rs 32.54 per litre from Rs 32.24.

This is in accordance with the 2016 decision to raise rates by 25 paise a litre every month till subsidy on the fuel is eliminated.

Non-subsidised kerosene costs Rs 64,460.83 per kl (Rs 64.46 per litre) in the national capital.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,871.87 +198.96 ( +0.51%)

NIFTY 50

11,669.15 +45.25 ( +0.39%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Reliance 1,391.85 2.10
Indiabulls Hsg 847.20 -1.29
CPSE ETF 26.98 -0.95
Tata Motors 187.35 7.52
Maruti Suzuki 6,840.70 2.52
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 755.65 1.80
HDFC 1,943.40 -1.21
HDFC Bank 2,310.05 -0.28
TCS 2,031.30 1.54
CPSE ETF 26.97 -1.06
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 187.35 7.52
Hindalco 215.90 5.06
Tata Steel 535.15 2.72
Wipro 261.65 2.69
Maruti Suzuki 6,840.70 2.52
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 187.15 7.37
Vedanta 189.00 2.86
Bharti Airtel 342.00 2.73
Tata Steel 534.70 2.66
Maruti Suzuki 6,842.85 2.57
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 431.70 -3.10
UPL 934.30 -2.56
IOC 158.70 -2.55
Eicher Motors 20,048.40 -2.43
IndusInd Bank 1,743.05 -2.08
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
IndusInd Bank 1,742.55 -2.22
M&M 660.65 -1.66
Axis Bank 765.10 -1.42
Power Grid Corp 195.60 -1.26
HDFC 1,943.40 -1.21
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram