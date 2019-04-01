English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aviation Fuel Price Hiked by 1%, Non-subsidised LPG by Rs 5
The hike will add to the burden of cash strapped airlines that are already reeling under pressure from cut-throat competition in the sector.
Image for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: Jet fuel price was on Monday hiked by over one per cent, the second straight monthly increase in rate coming on the back of firming global prices.
The price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) was hiked by Rs 677.1 per kilolitre, or 1.07 per cent, to Rs 63,472.22 per kl in the national capital, according to price notification issued by state-owned oil firms.
The increase comes on the back of a steep 8.1 per cent (Rs 4,734.15 per kilolitre) hike in rates effected on March 1.
Simultaneously, the price of non-subsidised cooking gas (LPG) was increased by Rs 5 per 14.2-kg cylinder. It now costs Rs 706.50 in the national capital.
This is the second straight increase in LPG rate. Price was hiked by Rs 42.5 per cylinder on March 1.
The hike will add to the burden of cash strapped airlines that are already reeling under pressure from cut-throat competition in the sector.
Non-subsidised LPG is the gas that consumer buys after exhausting their quota of 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg at sub-market or subsidised rates.
Price of subsidised LPG was almost unchanged at Rs 495.86.
LPG, as well as ATF prices, are revised on 1st of every month based on the average international rate for benchmark fuel and foreign exchange rate in the preceding month.
Also, the price of kerosene sold through the public distribution system (PDS) was increased to Rs 32.54 per litre from Rs 32.24.
This is in accordance with the 2016 decision to raise rates by 25 paise a litre every month till subsidy on the fuel is eliminated.
Non-subsidised kerosene costs Rs 64,460.83 per kl (Rs 64.46 per litre) in the national capital.
The price of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) was hiked by Rs 677.1 per kilolitre, or 1.07 per cent, to Rs 63,472.22 per kl in the national capital, according to price notification issued by state-owned oil firms.
The increase comes on the back of a steep 8.1 per cent (Rs 4,734.15 per kilolitre) hike in rates effected on March 1.
Simultaneously, the price of non-subsidised cooking gas (LPG) was increased by Rs 5 per 14.2-kg cylinder. It now costs Rs 706.50 in the national capital.
This is the second straight increase in LPG rate. Price was hiked by Rs 42.5 per cylinder on March 1.
The hike will add to the burden of cash strapped airlines that are already reeling under pressure from cut-throat competition in the sector.
Non-subsidised LPG is the gas that consumer buys after exhausting their quota of 12 cylinders of 14.2-kg at sub-market or subsidised rates.
Price of subsidised LPG was almost unchanged at Rs 495.86.
LPG, as well as ATF prices, are revised on 1st of every month based on the average international rate for benchmark fuel and foreign exchange rate in the preceding month.
Also, the price of kerosene sold through the public distribution system (PDS) was increased to Rs 32.54 per litre from Rs 32.24.
This is in accordance with the 2016 decision to raise rates by 25 paise a litre every month till subsidy on the fuel is eliminated.
Non-subsidised kerosene costs Rs 64,460.83 per kl (Rs 64.46 per litre) in the national capital.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
‘GAYAB HO GAYA’ Is New Tag Line: Rahul Gandhi On "Stolen" Rafale Papers
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Pulwama Attack Backlash: Can Universities Discriminate Against Kashmiri Students?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,391.85
|2.10
|Indiabulls Hsg
|847.20
|-1.29
|CPSE ETF
|26.98
|-0.95
|Tata Motors
|187.35
|7.52
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,840.70
|2.52
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|187.35
|7.52
|Hindalco
|215.90
|5.06
|Tata Steel
|535.15
|2.72
|Wipro
|261.65
|2.69
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,840.70
|2.52
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|187.15
|7.37
|Vedanta
|189.00
|2.86
|Bharti Airtel
|342.00
|2.73
|Tata Steel
|534.70
|2.66
|Maruti Suzuki
|6,842.85
|2.57
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Zee Entertain
|431.70
|-3.10
|UPL
|934.30
|-2.56
|IOC
|158.70
|-2.55
|Eicher Motors
|20,048.40
|-2.43
|IndusInd Bank
|1,743.05
|-2.08
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,742.55
|-2.22
|M&M
|660.65
|-1.66
|Axis Bank
|765.10
|-1.42
|Power Grid Corp
|195.60
|-1.26
|HDFC
|1,943.40
|-1.21
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Taimur Ali Khan to Debut in Karan Johar’s Next, Shah Rukh Khan to Play His Dad
- Salman Khan Along With Arbaaz Khan and Sonakshi Sinha is Back Home for Dabangg 3
- Here's How Maisie Williams Reacted to Arya Stark's Last 'Game of Thrones' Scene
- Nokia X71 With 48-Megapixel Camera, Punch-Hole Selfie Camera Leaks
- PUBG Mobile Top 5 Upcoming Features: Zombie Dogs, Infinity Mode, Companion System And More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results