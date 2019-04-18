English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aviation Regulator to Seek Credible Revival Plan from Jet Airways, Says Official
After weeks of uncertainty, Jet Airways Wednesday announced temporary suspension of its operations as it did not receive emergency funds to stay afloat.
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: With cash-starved Jet Airways suspending operations, aviation regulator DGCA Thursday said it will ask the airline for a "concrete and credible" revival plan, as well as extend help within the regulatory framework.
A senior official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also said the regulator would take action in accordance with due procedure under relevant regulations.
After weeks of uncertainty, Jet Airways Wednesday announced temporary suspension of its operations as it did not receive emergency funds to stay afloat.
The DGCA would be asking the company for concrete and credible revival plan to restart the suspended operations, the official said.
According to the official, the watchdog would also endeavour to do its best to help the company revive its operations within the set regulatory framework.
Lenders are carrying out the bidding process for stake sale in the ailing airline, which has a debt burden of more than Rs 8,000 crore.
Against the backdrop of capacity reduction due to flight cancellations and rise in airfares, Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola on Thursday held a meeting with representatives of various airport operators. It was also attended by Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials.
Issues related to slot allocation at airports in the wake of Jet Airways suspending operations were discussed at the meeting, an official said.
In the evening, the secretary would be holding a meeting with representatives of airlines.
On Thursday, lenders to Jet Airways said they are reasonably hopeful of a successful bidding process for stake sale.
The civil aviation ministry, on Wednesday, said it would support the resolution process for Jet Airways within the existing regulatory framework.
A senior official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also said the regulator would take action in accordance with due procedure under relevant regulations.
After weeks of uncertainty, Jet Airways Wednesday announced temporary suspension of its operations as it did not receive emergency funds to stay afloat.
The DGCA would be asking the company for concrete and credible revival plan to restart the suspended operations, the official said.
According to the official, the watchdog would also endeavour to do its best to help the company revive its operations within the set regulatory framework.
Lenders are carrying out the bidding process for stake sale in the ailing airline, which has a debt burden of more than Rs 8,000 crore.
Against the backdrop of capacity reduction due to flight cancellations and rise in airfares, Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola on Thursday held a meeting with representatives of various airport operators. It was also attended by Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials.
Issues related to slot allocation at airports in the wake of Jet Airways suspending operations were discussed at the meeting, an official said.
In the evening, the secretary would be holding a meeting with representatives of airlines.
On Thursday, lenders to Jet Airways said they are reasonably hopeful of a successful bidding process for stake sale.
The civil aviation ministry, on Wednesday, said it would support the resolution process for Jet Airways within the existing regulatory framework.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,385.95
|3.14
|PC Jeweller
|145.15
|-0.55
|Interglobe Avi
|1,554.40
|-1.74
|Tata Motors
|236.25
|2.49
|Infosys
|717.05
|-0.97
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SpiceJet
|136.25
|2.68
|PC Jeweller
|145.20
|-0.55
|HDFC Bank
|2,290.15
|-0.63
|Reliance
|1,382.90
|2.79
|Jet Airways
|163.90
|-32.23
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,385.95
|3.14
|JSW Steel
|299.15
|2.73
|Tata Motors
|236.25
|2.49
|BPCL
|362.90
|1.51
|Wipro
|284.80
|1.39
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Reliance
|1,382.90
|2.79
|Tata Motors
|235.90
|2.32
|Asian Paints
|1,467.00
|0.77
|TCS
|2,145.50
|0.61
|Coal India
|251.75
|0.22
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|255.80
|-4.00
|Indiabulls Hsg
|800.55
|-3.83
|Hindalco
|207.20
|-3.61
|Vedanta
|178.60
|-3.43
|Zee Entertain
|402.30
|-3.19
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|255.30
|-4.18
|Vedanta
|178.70
|-3.51
|IndusInd Bank
|1,764.00
|-2.86
|NTPC
|135.40
|-1.46
|Tata Steel
|543.80
|-1.60
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'Mental Hai Kya?' Movie Poster Draws Backlash From Actual Mental Health Experts
- SOTY 2 Song 'The Jawaani': Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria Give Tiger Shroff a Run for Money
- Kalank Box Office Day 1: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatts Film Earns Rs 21.60 Crore
- Kohli and Wife Anushka Host RCB Team for Dinner
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Archer’s Exclusion From World Cup Squad Justified: Hussain
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results