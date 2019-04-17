English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Aviation Watchdog Sends Notice to IndiGo Over P&W Engine, Conducts Safety Audit
Indian carriers IndiGo and GoAir, which have Pratt & Whitney-powered Airbus A320 neo planes, have been facing problems with these engines, manufactured by the US firm, since their induction in the fleet three years ago.
Image for representation.
Loading...
Mumbai: Aviation regulator DGCA has issued a show-cause notice to budget carrier IndiGo's chief operating officer and engineering head over the Pratt & Whitney engines issues, sources close to the development said.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is also conducting a special safety audit of the airline's operations and engineering, they said.
Indian carriers IndiGo and GoAir, which have Pratt & Whitney-powered Airbus A320 neo planes, have been facing problems with these engines, manufactured by the US firm, since their induction in the fleet three years ago.
"The DGCA issued show-cause notice last week to IndiGo's chief operating officer Wolfgang Prock-Schauer and engineering head S C Gupta over the Pratt & Whitney engines issues," a source said.
"The aviation regulator is also conducting a special safety audit of the airline after coming across issues in its operations and engineering," he said.
Queries sent to Prock-Schauer and IndiGo spokesperson remained unanswered.
When contacted, Director General BS Bhullar said the DGCA carries out detailed audit of all airlines at least once a year. He did
comment on the show-cause notice.
"We conduct detailed audit of all airlines at least once in a year. (Audit of) IndiGo is this month...some other one (airline) in June. Every audit involves some action," Bhullar told PTI.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is also conducting a special safety audit of the airline's operations and engineering, they said.
Indian carriers IndiGo and GoAir, which have Pratt & Whitney-powered Airbus A320 neo planes, have been facing problems with these engines, manufactured by the US firm, since their induction in the fleet three years ago.
"The DGCA issued show-cause notice last week to IndiGo's chief operating officer Wolfgang Prock-Schauer and engineering head S C Gupta over the Pratt & Whitney engines issues," a source said.
"The aviation regulator is also conducting a special safety audit of the airline after coming across issues in its operations and engineering," he said.
Queries sent to Prock-Schauer and IndiGo spokesperson remained unanswered.
When contacted, Director General BS Bhullar said the DGCA carries out detailed audit of all airlines at least once a year. He did
comment on the show-cause notice.
"We conduct detailed audit of all airlines at least once in a year. (Audit of) IndiGo is this month...some other one (airline) in June. Every audit involves some action," Bhullar told PTI.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
Wednesday 20 February , 2019 What Are India's Options Against Pakistan After Pulwama Attack?
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|PC Jeweller
|145.95
|15.79
|Coal India
|251.60
|0.64
|Polycab
|654.80
|21.71
|Interglobe Avi
|1,581.90
|7.08
|TCS
|2,131.80
|0.88
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SpiceJet
|132.70
|11.19
|PC Jeweller
|146.00
|15.64
|Polycab
|655.00
|21.75
|Bajaj Finance
|3,031.40
|0.29
|Jet Airways
|241.85
|-7.62
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,815.15
|3.79
|ICICI Bank
|407.00
|3.63
|Titan Company
|1,120.05
|2.74
|ONGC
|160.45
|2.56
|Adani Ports
|395.65
|2.22
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IndusInd Bank
|1,815.85
|3.96
|ICICI Bank
|406.80
|3.58
|ONGC
|160.45
|2.49
|Larsen
|1,382.50
|1.82
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,464.35
|1.74
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Wipro
|280.90
|-2.36
|Cipla
|559.35
|-1.23
|GAIL
|351.60
|-0.69
|Power Grid Corp
|196.85
|-0.61
|Tata Motors
|230.50
|-0.54
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Power Grid Corp
|196.85
|-0.63
|Infosys
|723.85
|-0.39
|Tata Motors
|230.55
|-0.22
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Indians are Desperately Googling 'How to Download TikTok' After App Gets Banned
- Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner: Used to Think About Suicide when I was Younger
- New Bharat Poster Takes Us Back to 1970 When Salman Khan Met 'Madam Sir' Katrina Kaif
- OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Camera and Display Specifications Leaked
- Avengers Endgame Final Trailer Prepares Marvel Fans for the Emotional End, Watch Here
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results