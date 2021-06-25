Avoid damp ceilings and mold with a reliable terrace waterproofing treatment.

Living in a tropical climate means your terraces and exteriors have to contend with the full force of the rain during the monsoon season. The terrace is where the water gets collected and if left unchecked for a long period time, the water starts to seep through the roof leading to cracks and leakage stains on the walls and ceilings of the home. This not just ruins the aesthetics of the home but also compromises the structural integrity of the property.

Conventional terrace waterproofing techniques involve china mosaic tiles, brick and mortar sloping, applying asphalt to surfaces or mixing cement with chemicals to form a sealing layer. But these techniques could leave you at the mercy of unstable or unreliable materials, contractors who aren’t skilled, in addition to having to spend on expensive repairs in the middle of the rainy season. Any of the above can be a significant source of unnecessary stress and frustration that you can easily avoid.

Reliable terrace waterproofing is your best bet.

Reliable terrace waterproofing can help resist leakage during the monsoon, provide insulation and keep your home safe from mold.

Think of a good terrace waterproofing treatment like the ultimate protection. So before the rains start, invest in a quality terrace waterproofing solution. This not only protects your home from water damage but also saves you money in the long run as your structure stays intact.

The most effective terrace solutions.

While there are several options on the market, an effective terrace waterproofing solution should give you reliable protection at an affordable price that is long lasting. Asian Paints SmartCare range offers Damp Proof & Damp Proof Ultra - two Acrylic chemistry-based solutions designed to meet the waterproofing needs of Indian structures.

Their unique heat-reduction formula cools down a surface area significantly. Damp Proof provides up to 10-degree Surface temperature reduction (STR*) while Damp Proof Ultra provides up to 12-degree STR. Thanks to this efficient heat reflective technology, heat is reflected away from the surface, and your home stays cool.

This protection continues through many monsoons as SmartCare Damp Proof has elastomeric properties to help you fill in or bridge cracks better, thus avoiding the chance of leakages. In addition, its abrasion resistance features glass fibres that reinforce its strength and make it long-lasting.

The treatment comes with a one-of-a-kind long term assurance for terraces, ensuring you don’t have to worry about redoing your waterproofing year on year. You get an 8-year warranty* on Damp Proof and a 10-year warranty* on Damp Proof Ultra.

Find out more at https://www.asianpaints.com/products/waterproofing-solutions.html.

This article has been created by Studio18 on behalf of Asian Paints.

