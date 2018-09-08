English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Axis Bank Appoints HDFC's Amitabh Chaudhry as MD & CEO, to Take Charge From January 1
Amitabh Chaudhry, the MD & CEO of HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company at present, will take the charge at India's third largest private sector bank after incumbent Shikha Sharma steps down on December 31, 2018.
File photo of Amitabh Chaudhry.
Loading...
New Delhi: Axis Bank said Saturday Amitabh Chaudhry has been appointed its Managing Director & CEO from January 1, 2019 for a period of three years.
Chaudhry, the MD & CEO of HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company at present, will take the charge at India's third largest private sector bank after incumbent Shikha Sharma steps down on December 31, 2018.
"The Board of Directors of the bank at its meeting held today has taken on record the approval granted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to the appointment of Amitabh Chaudhry as the Managing Director & CEO of the Bank, for a period of three years, with effect from I" January 2019 up to 31" December 2021 (both days inclusive)," Axis Bank said in a filing to the BSE.
Chaudhry, 54, has been associated with HDFC Life since January 2010.
"I would like to thank the RBI and the Axis Bank Board for the privilege and honour given to me to lead this great institution," Chaudhry said.
In April, Axis Bank board had curtailed the fourth term of its CEO and Managing Director Shikha Sharma to seven months following an unusual request from her that she be relieved on December 2018, 29 months ahead of the scheduled term.
In July 2017, the Axis Bank board had approved re-appointment of Sharma. Her fourth term as MD & CEO began from June 2018.
Chaudhry, the MD & CEO of HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company at present, will take the charge at India's third largest private sector bank after incumbent Shikha Sharma steps down on December 31, 2018.
"The Board of Directors of the bank at its meeting held today has taken on record the approval granted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to the appointment of Amitabh Chaudhry as the Managing Director & CEO of the Bank, for a period of three years, with effect from I" January 2019 up to 31" December 2021 (both days inclusive)," Axis Bank said in a filing to the BSE.
Chaudhry, 54, has been associated with HDFC Life since January 2010.
"I would like to thank the RBI and the Axis Bank Board for the privilege and honour given to me to lead this great institution," Chaudhry said.
In April, Axis Bank board had curtailed the fourth term of its CEO and Managing Director Shikha Sharma to seven months following an unusual request from her that she be relieved on December 2018, 29 months ahead of the scheduled term.
In July 2017, the Axis Bank board had approved re-appointment of Sharma. Her fourth term as MD & CEO began from June 2018.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
What Next After Decriminalising Homosexuality?
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
Petrol Prices Continue To Rise, Govt Not Keen on Excise Duty Cut
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
International Literacy Day: Gul Panag On India's Literacy Rate
Friday 07 September , 2018 What Next After Decriminalising Homosexuality?
Friday 07 September , 2018 Petrol Prices Continue To Rise, Govt Not Keen on Excise Duty Cut
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Aurobindo Pharm
|800.85
|+41.55
|+5.47
|Yes Bank
|323.40
|-15.80
|-4.66
|Sun Pharma
|664.25
|-13.15
|-1.94
|Reliance
|1,278.60
|+17.20
|+1.36
|Lupin
|959.40
|+41.45
|+4.52
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|323.45
|-15.55
|-4.59
|Aurobindo Pharm
|801.00
|+41.45
|+5.46
|Sun Pharma
|664.20
|-12.45
|-1.84
|Tech Mahindra
|770.40
|-2.30
|-0.30
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,732.55
|-39.75
|-0.45
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|3,329.35
|+164.50
|+5.20
|Bajaj Auto
|2,923.55
|+140.45
|+5.05
|Bharti Airtel
|389.60
|+17.30
|+4.65
|Lupin
|959.40
|+41.45
|+4.52
|M&M
|973.70
|+38.75
|+4.14
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Hero Motocorp
|3,327.45
|+166.45
|+5.27
|Bajaj Auto
|2,924.00
|+140.70
|+5.06
|Bharti Airtel
|390.80
|+18.55
|+4.98
|M&M
|973.45
|+38.50
|+4.12
|Tata Steel
|619.00
|+18.55
|+3.09
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|323.40
|-15.80
|-4.66
|Sun Pharma
|664.25
|-13.15
|-1.94
|Adani Ports
|377.45
|-7.35
|-1.91
|HDFC
|1,920.00
|-36.15
|-1.85
|Power Grid Corp
|195.70
|-3.60
|-1.81
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|323.45
|-15.55
|-4.59
|Adani Ports
|377.10
|-7.25
|-1.89
|Sun Pharma
|664.20
|-12.45
|-1.84
|Power Grid Corp
|195.75
|-3.45
|-1.73
|SBI
|291.85
|-4.80
|-1.62
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- YouTuber Changed Lyrics of Bollywood Song 'Pyaar Kar' Because Love Has no Gender Anymore
- Priyanka Chopra Likes This Celebrity Name for Her and Nick Jonas
- Karan Johar Says No Information on Sexual Individuality Disturbs Him
- I Am Married to the Greatest Man in the World: Anushka Sharma
- Royal Enfield Himalayan ABS Launched in India, Prices Start from Rs 1.79 Lakh
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...