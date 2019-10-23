Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Business
1-min read

Axis Bank, Infosys, RBL Bank and HCL Tech Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Axis Bank Ltd shares gained 2.4% after the lender reported net loss at Rs 112.1 crore in the September quarter compared with a profit of Rs 789.6 crore a year ago.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 23, 2019, 11:43 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Axis Bank, Infosys, RBL Bank and HCL Tech Among Key Stocks in Focus Today
File photo of Axis Bank (Image: Reuters)

Indian stocks recovered from initial losses to trade in the positive zone on Wednesday. At 10:43 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 120.75 points, or 0.3%, to 39,084.59, while the Nifty 50 index inched up 30 points, or 0.26%, to 11,618.40.

Axis Bank, Infosys, RBL Bank, HCL Tech and hero MotoCorp were among the key stocks in news today. Read on to know more:

Axis Bank: Axis Bank Ltd shares gained 2.4% after the lender reported net loss at Rs 112.1 crore in the September quarter compared with a profit of Rs 789.6 crore a year ago.

Infosys: Infosys Ltd shares recovered 1.5% after getting thrashed in the previous session even as Rosen Law firm announced filing of securities claims against the company in the backdrop of the whistleblower complaint against executives fudging financials.

RBL Bank: RBL Bank Ltd shares dived nearly 20% after Q2 profit fell 73% to Rs 54 crore in the September quarter compared with Rs 204.6 crore a year ago.

HCL Tech, Hero MotoCorp: HCL Technologies Ltd shares were up 3%, while Hero MotoCorp rose 1% ahead of their September quarter earnings later in the day. Other major companies to announce earnings include Biocon, Larsen and Toubro, Bajaj Auto, HDFC Life among others.

Asian Paints: Asian Paints Ltd shares slipped 1% after the company reported a 67.5% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 823.41 crore for September quarter, while consolidated revenue rose 9.4% to Rs 5,050.66 crore.

Lupin: Lupin Ltd shares inched down 1.2% after the company received approval from the US health regulator to market its generic Divalproex Sodium extended-release tablets in the American market.

IndiaMART: Indiamart Intermesh Ltd shares rose 3.2% after the company posted 55% decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 9 crore for the September quarter, mainly on account of change in tax rate and regulations.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
NIFTY 50

11,638.25 +49.90 ( +0.43%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 651.30 1.20
Yes Bank 52.85 2.03
RBL Bank 251.80 -12.25
Indiabulls Hsg 220.80 1.28
Axis Bank 721.05 1.16
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Infosys 651.70 1.31
Yes Bank 52.90 2.12
IRCTC 893.65 5.72
Indiabulls Hsg 220.85 1.21
Adani Ports 397.50 -5.55
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Eicher Motors 20,621.05 3.21
HCL Tech 1,090.25 2.42
Titan Company 1,360.15 2.31
Tech Mahindra 732.45 2.06
SBI 276.40 2.18
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HCL Tech 1,090.80 2.48
SBI 276.60 2.27
Yes Bank 52.90 2.12
Maruti Suzuki 7,371.15 1.61
Hero Motocorp 2,713.05 1.48
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Adani Ports 397.10 -5.62
Zee Entertain 244.80 -2.26
HUL 2,100.60 -1.26
ONGC 142.25 -1.39
Grasim 747.20 -1.17
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
HUL 2,100.00 -1.30
ONGC 142.15 -1.39
Vedanta 148.00 -0.67
IndusInd Bank 1,331.30 -0.70
Larsen 1,432.35 -0.66
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram