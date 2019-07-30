Axis Bank Posts Strong Growth in Q1 Profit, but Still Misses Estimates
A CNBC-TV18 Poll had predicted a profit of Rs 1,897.2 crore for the quarter under review. Most of the brokerages were also expect more than two-fold increase in its June quarter profit.
Image for Representation. (File Photo: Reuters)
Axis Bank on Tuesday announced after market hours that its consolidated net profit rose to Rs 1,370 crore for the first quarter ended June (Q1) compared with Rs 701 crore a year ago. The lender’s profit, though up over 95% year-on-year, failed to meet analyst estimates.
A CNBC-TV18 Poll had predicted a profit of Rs 1,897.2 crore for the quarter under review. Most of the brokerages were also expect more than a two-fold increase in its June quarter profit.
Shares of Axis Bank had closed the Tuesday session lower by 2.5% at Rs 702.40 apiece. The stock has returned nearly 33% to investors in the last year.
Axis Bank’s net interest income (NII) rose 13% to Rs 5,844 crore in the June quarter from Rs 5,167 crore in the same quarter last year.
The bank’s operating profit for the quarter grew 35% year-on-year to Rs 5,893 crore from Rs 4,372 crore in the year-ago quarter. Net interest margin (NIM) for the quarter stood at 3.4%.
The bank’s non-interest income jumped 32% to Rs 3,869 crore during the June quarter against Rs 2,925 crore in the year-ago quarter mainly helped by a 26% jump in fee income to Rs 2,663 crore.
In terms of asset quality, the lender’s gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of total advances stood at 5.25% at the end of the June quarter compared with 5.26% in the preceding quarter, while net NPAs also slipped slightly to 2.04% from 2.06%.
Provisions set aside for bad loans, however, jumped sharply by 40.7% to Rs 3,814.60 crore during the June quarter compared with Rs 2,711.40 crore for the preceding March quarter.
Axis Bank’s gross slippages also remained higher at Rs 4,798 crore at the end of June quarter compared with Rs 3,012 crore in the previous quarter.
Also Watch
-
IPL 2019: KXIP Vs KKR, Can Russell And Narine Push KKR To Semifinals?
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Will Wayanad Be A Safe Seat For Rahul Gandhi?
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Brexit So Far: What Led To The Chaos?
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Fighting Insurgency In Kashmir: 740 Soldiers Killed In 12 Years
-
Wednesday 20 February , 2019
Shamima Begum, UK Teen Who Joined IS, Reveals Why She Has No Regrets
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Indiabulls Hsg
|523.90
|-6.40
|IndusInd Bank
|1,337.30
|-6.63
|Reliance
|1,180.90
|-2.48
|Yes Bank
|86.05
|-9.18
|ICICI Bank
|425.35
|-0.93
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tech Mahindra
|640.30
|-0.93
|Indiabulls Hsg
|524.05
|-6.25
|Yes Bank
|86.10
|-9.13
|Maruti Suzuki
|5,507.35
|-0.91
|SpiceJet
|144.70
|2.59
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|345.75
|3.35
|TCS
|2,179.15
|2.31
|HCL Tech
|1,023.60
|0.80
|ITC
|268.90
|0.43
|HUL
|1,719.90
|0.39
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|345.60
|3.19
|TCS
|2,179.00
|2.32
|HCL Tech
|1,023.85
|0.83
|ITC
|269.00
|0.49
|HDFC Bank
|2,253.35
|0.39
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|86.05
|-9.18
|IndusInd Bank
|1,337.30
|-6.63
|Indiabulls Hsg
|523.90
|-6.40
|Hero Motocorp
|2,258.80
|-6.06
|Sun Pharma
|410.35
|-4.80
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Yes Bank
|86.10
|-9.13
|IndusInd Bank
|1,336.90
|-6.66
|Hero Motocorp
|2,259.35
|-6.01
|Sun Pharma
|410.50
|-4.79
|SBI
|327.50
|-4.70
Live TV
Recommended For You
- It’s Crude, Allow People to Live Their Life, Says Anushka Sharma Dismissing Pregnancy Rumours
- Black Shark 2 Pro With Snapdragon 855+, 12GB RAM, 4,000mAh Battery Goes Official
- 'When's the Wedding?': Yuvraj Singh Crashes Holland-Cutting Interview
- Sanjay Dutt's Daughter Trishala Remembers Late Boyfriend After Attending Friend's Wedding
- WhatsApp Scam: Don't Fall For Fake Messages Offering 1000GB of Free Internet Data