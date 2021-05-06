Axis Bank Revises Fixed Deposit Interest Rates, Check Latest FD Rates Here

Axis Bank has revised interest rates with effect from May 6, 2021 on fixed deposits (FDs). Ranging from 7 days to 10 years, Axis Bank offers FDs across different tenures. The bank is offering an interest rate of 2.50% on FDs with maturity between 7 days and 29 days, 3% for those between 30 days and less than 3 months, 3.5% for FDs between 3 months and less than 6 months. For FDs maturing in six months to less than 11 months 25 days, the bank gives a 4.40% interest rate.

Check revised rates with effect from May 6, 2021:

For 7 days to 14 days: 2.50 % interest

15 days to 29 days: 2.50%

30 days to 45 days: 3%

46 days to 60 days: 3%

61 days <3 months: 3%

3 months <4 months: 3.5%

4 months <5 months: 3.5%

5 months <6 months: 3.5%

6 months <7 months: 4.40%

7 months <8 months: 4.40%

8 months <9 months: 4.40%

9 months <10 months: 4.40%

10 months <11 months: 4.40%

11 months <11 months 25 days: 4.40%

11 months 25 days <1 year: 4.40%

1 year <1 year 5 days: 5.10%

1 year 5 days <1 year 11 days: 5.15%

1 year 11 days <1 year 25 days: 5.10%

1 year 25 days <13 months: 5.10%

13 months <14 months: 5.10%

14 months <15 months: 5.10%

15 months <16 months: 5.20%

16 months <17 months: 5.20%

17 months <18 months: 5.20 %

18 months <2 years: 5.25%

2 years <30 months: 5.40%

30 months <3 years: 5.40%

3 years <5 years: 5.40%

5 years to 10 years : 5.75%

The bank offers a higher rate to senior citizens on select maturities. Senior citizens will get an interest rate ranging from 2.5% to 6.50% on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years.

