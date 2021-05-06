Axis Bank Revises Fixed Deposit Interest Rates, Check Latest FD Rates Here

Axis Bank has revised interest rates with effect from May 6, 2021 on fixed deposits (FDs). Ranging from 7 days to 10 years, Axis Bank offers FDs across different tenures. The bank is offering an interest rate of 2.50% on FDs with maturity between 7 days and 29 days, 3% for those between 30 days and less than 3 months, 3.5% for FDs between 3 months and less than 6 months. For FDs maturing in six months to less than 11 months 25 days, the bank gives a 4.40% interest rate.
Check revised rates with effect from May 6, 2021:
For 7 days to 14 days: 2.50 % interest
15 days to 29 days: 2.50%
30 days to 45 days: 3%
46 days to 60 days: 3%
61 days <3 months: 3%
3 months <4 months: 3.5%
4 months <5 months: 3.5%
5 months <6 months: 3.5%
6 months <7 months: 4.40%
7 months <8 months: 4.40%
8 months <9 months: 4.40%
9 months <10 months: 4.40%
10 months <11 months: 4.40%
11 months <11 months 25 days: 4.40%
11 months 25 days <1 year: 4.40%
1 year <1 year 5 days: 5.10%
1 year 5 days <1 year 11 days: 5.15%
1 year 11 days <1 year 25 days: 5.10%
1 year 25 days <13 months: 5.10%
13 months <14 months: 5.10%
14 months <15 months: 5.10%
15 months <16 months: 5.20%
16 months <17 months: 5.20%
17 months <18 months: 5.20 %
18 months <2 years: 5.25%
2 years <30 months: 5.40%
30 months <3 years: 5.40%
3 years <5 years: 5.40%
5 years to 10 years : 5.75%
The bank offers a higher rate to senior citizens on select maturities. Senior citizens will get an interest rate ranging from 2.5% to 6.50% on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here