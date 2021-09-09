Axis Bank Revises Fixed Deposit Interest Rates Today; Know Latest FD Rates

Axis Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FD) ranging from 7 days to 10 years. The lender has recently revised and issued fresh interest rates for its domestic fixed deposits and NRI fixed deposits. Axis Bank’s revised interest rates were dated to come into effect as of September 9, 2021, according to information on their official website. The bank has a minimum deposit amount of Rs 5,000 if you opt for the online mode and Rs 10,000 if you want to do it via your nearest branch. One of the benefits of opening an account with this lender is that you can enjoy benefits such as flexible tenure that ranges anywhere from 7 days to 10 years. You can also avail of services like online account opening, competitive interest rates, automatic roll-out facility, premature withdrawal facility, reinvestment deposit option to earn more interest rates, transfer of deposit, additional interest rates for senior citizens etc.

The new interest rates range from 2.50 per cent to 5.75 per cent for regular citizens. Senior citizens who hold domestic fixed deposit accounts can enjoy interest rates of 2.50 per cent to 6.50 per cent. Non-Resident External (NRE) deposits now have revised interest rates ranging from 5.10 per cent to 5.75 per cent for accounts under Rs 5 crore. Having said that, here are the interest rates that the bank is offering going forward.

Axis Bank latest Domestic FD interest rates for General Public with effect from September 9, 2021: (Less than Rs 5 Crore)

7 days to 14 days 2.50 per cent

15 days to 29 days 2.50 per cent

30 days to 45 days 3.00 per cent

46 days to 60 days 3.00 per cent

61 days < 3 months 3.00 per cent

3 months < 4 months 3.50 per cent

4 months < 5 months 3.50 per cent

5 months < 6 months 3.50 per cent

6 months < 7 months 4.40 per cent

7 months < 8 months 4.40 per cent

8 months < 9 months 4.40 per cent

9 months < 10 months 4.40 per cent

10 months < 11 months 4.40 per cent

11 months < 11 months 25 days 4.40 per cent

11 months 25 days < 1 year 4.40 per cent

1 year < 1 year 5 days 5.10 per cent

1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days 5.15 per cent

1 year 11 days < 1 year 25 days 5.10 per cent

1 year 25 days < 13 months 5.10 per cent

13 months < 14 months 5.10 per cent

14 months < 15 months 5.10 per cent

15 months < 16 months 5.10 per cent

16 months < 17 months 5.10 per cent

17 months < 18 months 5.10 per cent

18 months < 2 years 5.25 per cent

2 years < 30 months 5.40 per cent

30 months < 3 years 5.40 per cent

3 years < 5 years 5.40 per cent

5 years to 10 years 5.75

Axis Bank latest Domestic FD interest rates for Senior Citizens with effect from September 9, 2021: (Less than Rs 5 Crore)

7 days to 14 days 2.50 per cent

15 days to 29 days 2.50 per cent

30 days to 45 days 3.00 per cent

46 days to 60 days 3.00 per cent

61 days < 3 months 3.00 per cent

3 months < 4 months 3.50 per cent

4 months < 5 months 3.50 per cent

5 months < 6 months 3.50 per cent

6 months < 7 months 4.65 per cent

7 months < 8 months 4.65 per cent

8 months < 9 months 4.65 per cent

9 months < 10 months 4.65 per cent

10 months < 11 months 4.65 per cent

11 months < 11 months 25 days 4.65 per cent

11 months 25 days < 1 year 4.65 per cent

1 year < 1 year 5 days 5.75 per cent

1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days 5.80 per cent

1 year 11 days < 1 year 25 days 5.75 per cent

1 year 25 days < 13 months 5.75 per cent

13 months < 14 months 5.75 per cent

14 months < 15 months 5.75 per cent

15 months < 16 months 5.75 per cent

16 months < 17 months 5.75 per cent

17 months < 18 months 5.75 per cent

18 months < 2 years 5.90 per cent

2 years < 30 months 6.05 per cent

30 months < 3 years 6.05 per cent

3 years < 5 years 6.05 per cent

5 years to 10 years 6.50 per cent

Axis Bank latest Interest Rates on Deposits for NREs with effect from September 03, 2021: (Less than Rs 5 Crore)

1 year < 1 year 5 days 5.10

1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days 5.15

1 year 11 days < 1 year 25 days 5.10

1 year 25 days < 13 months 5.10

13 months < 14 months 5.10

14 months < 15 months 5.10

15 months < 16 months 5.10

16 months < 17 months 5.10

17 months < 18 months 5.10

18 Months < 2 years 5.25

2 years < 30 months 5.40

30 months < 3 years 5.40

3 years < 5 years 5.40

5 years to 10 years 5.75

