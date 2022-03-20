Axis Bank Revises Interest Rate on FDs: Know How it Compares to SBI, HDFC and Others

Axis Bank FD Rates Hiked: Axis Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) with effect from 17 March 2022. Axis Bank offers FDs across different tenures, ranging from 7 days to 10 years. After the latest revision on deposits less than 2 crores, for term deposits maturing in 18 months to less than 2 years, Axis Bank gives 5.25 per cent interest.

7 days to 14 days: For General Public - 2.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 2.90 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public - 2.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 2.90 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public - 3 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

46 days to 60 days: For General Public - 3 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

61 days to 90 days: For General Public - 3 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

91 days to 120 days: For General Public - 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.00 per cent

6 months 1 days to 9 months: For General Public - 4.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.90 per cent

9 months 1 day to less than a year: For General Public - 4.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.90 per cent

1 year: For General Public - 4.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.90 per cent

1 year 1 day to 2 years: For General Public - 5.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.60 per cent

2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public - 5.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.60 per cent

3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public - 5.45 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.95 per cent

5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public - 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.25 per cent

Here are the revised interest rates on fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore at the SBI from March 10, 2022:

According to the SBI website, for FD tenure of 2 year to less than 3 years, interest rate has been increased by 10 basis points to 5.20 per cent, for 3 year to less than 5 year it has been hiked by 15 basis points to 5.45 per cent. For FD tenure of 5 years and up to 10 years, the interest rate has been increased by 10 basis points to 5.50 per cent with effect from February 15, 2022.

7 days to 14 days: For General Public - 2.90 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.40 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public - 2.90 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.40 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public - 2.90 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.40 per cent

46 days to 60 days: For General Public - 3.90 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.40 per cent

61 days to 90 days: For General Public - 3.90 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.40 per cent

91 days to 120 days: For General Public - 3.90 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.40 per cent

6 months 1 days to 9 months: For General Public - 4.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.90 per cent

9 months 1 day to less than a year: For General Public - 4.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.90 per cent

1 year: For General Public - 4.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.90 per cent

1 year 1 day to 2 years: For General Public - 4.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.90 per cent

2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public - 5.20 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.70 per cent

3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public - 5.45 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.95 per cent

5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public - 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.30 per cent

Here are the revised interest rates on fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore at the HDFC Bank from February 14, 2022:

Earlier in January, HDFC Bank hiked the interest rate for FDs worth less than Rs 2 crore by five to ten basis points. So this was the second time lender had offered a raise in interest rates for FDs in two months.

7 days to 14 days: For General Public - 2.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.00 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public - 2.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.00 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

46 days to 60 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

61 days to 90 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

91 days to 120 days: For General Public - 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.00 per cent

6 months 1 days to 9 months: For General Public - 4.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.90 per cent

9 months 1 day to less than a year: For General Public - 4.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.90 per cent

1 year: For General Public - 5.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.50 per cent

1 year 1 day to 2 years: For General Public - 5.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.50 per cent

2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public - 5.20 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.70 per cent

3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public - 5.45 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.95 per cent

5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public - 5.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.35 per cent

Here are the revised interest rates on fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore at the ICICI Bank from January 20, 2022:

7 days to 14 days: For General Public - 2.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.00 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public - 2.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.00 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

46 days to 60 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

61 days to 90 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

91 days to 120 days: For General Public - 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.00 per cent

121 days to 150 days: For General Public - 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.00 per cent

151 days to 184 days: For General Public - 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.00 per cent

185 days to 210 days: For General Public - 4.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.90 per cent

211 days to 270 days: For General Public - 4.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.90 per cent

271 days to 289 days: For General Public - 4.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.90 per cent

290 days to less than 1 year: For General Public - 4.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.90 per cent

1 year to 389 days: For General Public - 5.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.50 per cent

390 days to less than 15 months: For General Public - 5.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.50 per cent

15 months to less than 18 months: For General Public - 5.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.50 per cent

18 months to 2 years: For General Public - 5.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.50 per cent

2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public - 5.20 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.70 per cent

3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public - 5.45 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.95 per cent

5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public - 5.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.35 per cent

5 Years (80C FD) – Max to `1.50 lac: For General Public - 5.45 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.95 per cent

