Axis Bank Revises Interest Rates On Fixed Deposits; Check Latest FD Rates

Latest FD Interest Rates: Private sector lender Axis Bank has revised upwards its interest rates on fixed deposits. The latest rates have become effective from Tuesday (September 20). The revised FD rates now vary from 2.75 per cent to 5.75 per cent for regular citizens, while the rate for senior persons ranges from 2.75 per cent to 6.50 per cent.

Axis Bank now offers an interest rate of 5.75 per cent for maturities of 1 year, 11 days to 1 year, 25 days, and 5 years to 10 years, according to the Axis Bank website. This rate is the highest interest. For the 7 days-29 days tenure, the bank offers 2.75 per cent; while for 30 days-less than 3 months, the rate is 3.25 per cent.

Here are the revised interest rates on fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore at Axis Bank from September 20, 2022:

7 days to 14 days: 2.75 per cent for General Public; 2.75 per cent for Senior Citizens

15 days to 29 days: 2.75 per cent for General Public; 2.75 per cent for Senior Citizens

30 days to 45 days: 3.25 per cent for General Public; 3.25 per cent for Senior Citizens

46 days to 60 days: 3.25 per cent for General Public; 3.25 per cent for Senior Citizens

61 days to less than 3 months: 3.25 per cent for General Public; 3.25 per cent for Senior Citizens

3 months to less than 4 months: 3.75 per cent for General Public; 3.75 per cent for Senior Citizens

4 months to less than 5 months: 3.75 per cent for General Public; 3.75 per cent for Senior Citizens

5 months to less than 6 months: 3.75 per cent for General Public; 3.75 per cent for Senior Citizens

6 months to less than 7 months: 4.65 per cent for General Public; 4.90 per cent for Senior Citizens

7 months to less than 8 months: 4.65 per cent for General Public; 4.90 per cent for Senior Citizens

8 months to less than 9 months: 4.65 per cent for General Public; 4.90 per cent for Senior Citizens

9 months to less than 10 months: 4.75 per cent for General Public; 5.00 per cent for Senior Citizens

10 months to less than 11 months: 4.75 per cent for General Public; 5.00 per cent for Senior Citizens

11 months to less than 11 months 25 days: 4.75 per cent for General Public; 5.00 per cent for Senior Citizens

11 months 25 days to less than 1 year: 4.75 per cent for General Public; 5.00 per cent for Senior Citizens

1 year to less than 1 year 5 days: 5.45 per cent for General Public; 6.20 per cent for Senior Citizens

1 year 5 days to less than 1 year 11 days: 5.45 per cent for General Public; 6.20 per cent for Senior Citizens

1 year 11 days to less than 1 year 25 days: 5.75 per cent for General Public; 6.50 per cent for Senior Citizens

1 year 25 days to less than 13 months: 5.60 per cent for General Public; 6.35 per cent for Senior Citizens

13 months to less than 14 months: 5.60 per cent for General Public; 6.35 per cent for Senior Citizens

14 months to less than 15 months: 5.60 per cent for General Public; 6.35 per cent for Senior Citizens

15 months to less than 16 months: 5.60 per cent for General Public; 6.35 per cent for Senior Citizens

16 months to less than 17 months: 5.60 per cent for General Public; 6.35 per cent for Senior Citizens

17 months to less than 18 months: 5.60 per cent for General Public; 6.35 per cent for Senior Citizens

18 months to less than 2 years: 5.60 per cent for General Public; 6.35 per cent for Senior Citizens

2 years to less than 30 months: 5.70 per cent for General Public; 6.45 per cent for Senior Citizens

30 months to less than 3 years: 5.70 per cent for General Public; 6.45 per cent for Senior Citizens

3 years to less than 5 years: 5.70 per cent for General Public; 6.45 per cent for Senior Citizens

5 years to 10 years: 5.75 per cent for General Public; 6.50 per cent for Senior Citizens.

