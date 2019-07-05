Axis Bank Share Price Live: Axis Bank Opens at 808 Ahead of Budget 2019

Axis Bank open at 808. The shares have decreased by 0.40.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs 2 has touched a 52-week high of Rs 826.55 on 6 June 2019 and a 52-week low of Rs 499.05 on 29 June 2018.

Axis Bank shares have gained a whopping 58% in the last one year compared with a 12% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

Axis Bank is the third largest private sector bank in India. The bank offers the entire spectrum of services to customer segments covering Large and mid-corporates, SME, Agriculture and Retail Businesses.

Earlier this week, Axis Bank was in news for a fraud perpetrated by a bank employee in collusion with an employee of a private educational institute. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) then provisionally attached 17 immovable properties, investments in mutual funds, balances in bank accounts totalling to Rs 4.58 crore.

A press release by ED stated that it had registered a case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, on the basis of an FIR filed by Uttar Pradesh police against Kamal Ahsan, the then bank official of Axis Bank, Civil Lines Branch in Allahabad; and Rajesh Kumar, the then designated Relationship Manager of Sam Higginbottom Institute of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences (SHIATS).