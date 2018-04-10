English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Axis Bank Shares Climb as CEO Shikha Sharma Exit Seen as Chance for Change
Axis Bank announced on Monday that Chief Executive Shikha Sharma will step down at the end of 2018, days after India's central bank was reported to have expressed concerns about the lender giving her a three-year extension.
Image for Representation. (File Photo: Reuters)
Mumbai: The impending exit of Axis Bank's long-serving CEO will allow it to mend relations with regulators and investors, some analysts said, helping shares of the third-biggest private sector Indian lender rise more than 4 percent on Tuesday.
Axis Bank announced on Monday that Chief Executive Shikha Sharma will step down at the end of 2018, days after the Reserve Bank of India was reported to have expressed concerns about the lender giving her a three-year extension.
Sharma, CEO since 2009, had asked the board to shorten her next term that is set to begin on June 1, the lender said.
While Axis Bank was silent on Sharma's replacement, the new CEO's most pressing task will be to tackle the lender's high level of soured assets and deteriorated financials.
"We hope the new person is an outsider, allowing fresh thoughts and strategy and to reestablish old links and rebuild credibility with investors," Jefferies analysts led by Nilanjan Karfa wrote in a note.
Axis has seen its gross bad loans jump more than six times over the last three years to 250 billion rupees ($3.85 billion) as of end-2017. Investors have also been concerned after a central bank audit last year unearthed 56.33 billion rupees more in bad loans than what the bank had originally reported for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017.
Most Indian banks have seen their bad loans surge over the past three years, leading to higher scrutiny and a crackdown by the regulators. Several other bigger lenders have also reported additional bad loans after central bank audit.
In Axis's case, several run-ins with regulators in the recent past have added to the woes.
"The market is expecting probably the worst is going to be over for Axis Bank," said R.K. Gupta, managing director at Taurus Asset Management.
The CEO change also presented the "best opportunity" for forging a combination with Axis's smaller rival Kotak Mahindra Bank which last year was speculated to be eyeing Axis for a takeover, analysts at Nomura wrote in a note, adding they expected "limited pushback" from Axis for a merger this time. Axis had last year dismissed reports of a deal calling them baseless speculation.
Kotak Securities said it expected the bank to move further towards de-risking the business by increasing the share of deposits and loans to retail customers and better-rated companies.
It upgraded the stock to "add", retaining a target price of 600 rupees, citing current valuations after recent underperformance.
By 0644 GMT, Axis Bank shares were trading 4.4 percent higher at 542 rupees, outperforming the banking sector index that gained 0.5 percent and the main Mumbai market index that was up 0.2 percent.
The stock is still down about 4 percent so far this year.
Also Watch
Axis Bank announced on Monday that Chief Executive Shikha Sharma will step down at the end of 2018, days after the Reserve Bank of India was reported to have expressed concerns about the lender giving her a three-year extension.
Sharma, CEO since 2009, had asked the board to shorten her next term that is set to begin on June 1, the lender said.
While Axis Bank was silent on Sharma's replacement, the new CEO's most pressing task will be to tackle the lender's high level of soured assets and deteriorated financials.
"We hope the new person is an outsider, allowing fresh thoughts and strategy and to reestablish old links and rebuild credibility with investors," Jefferies analysts led by Nilanjan Karfa wrote in a note.
Axis has seen its gross bad loans jump more than six times over the last three years to 250 billion rupees ($3.85 billion) as of end-2017. Investors have also been concerned after a central bank audit last year unearthed 56.33 billion rupees more in bad loans than what the bank had originally reported for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2017.
Most Indian banks have seen their bad loans surge over the past three years, leading to higher scrutiny and a crackdown by the regulators. Several other bigger lenders have also reported additional bad loans after central bank audit.
In Axis's case, several run-ins with regulators in the recent past have added to the woes.
"The market is expecting probably the worst is going to be over for Axis Bank," said R.K. Gupta, managing director at Taurus Asset Management.
The CEO change also presented the "best opportunity" for forging a combination with Axis's smaller rival Kotak Mahindra Bank which last year was speculated to be eyeing Axis for a takeover, analysts at Nomura wrote in a note, adding they expected "limited pushback" from Axis for a merger this time. Axis had last year dismissed reports of a deal calling them baseless speculation.
Kotak Securities said it expected the bank to move further towards de-risking the business by increasing the share of deposits and loans to retail customers and better-rated companies.
It upgraded the stock to "add", retaining a target price of 600 rupees, citing current valuations after recent underperformance.
By 0644 GMT, Axis Bank shares were trading 4.4 percent higher at 542 rupees, outperforming the banking sector index that gained 0.5 percent and the main Mumbai market index that was up 0.2 percent.
The stock is still down about 4 percent so far this year.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Friday 06 April , 2018 Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
Friday 06 April , 2018 Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
Wednesday 04 April , 2018 Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|ICICI Bank
|290.95
|+10.10
|+3.60
|Axis Bank
|542.90
|+23.60
|+4.54
|Hindalco
|229.40
|+8.05
|+3.64
|Tata Steel
|601.65
|+15.50
|+2.64
|SBI
|261.30
|+0.65
|+0.25
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|260.95
|+0.40
|+0.15
|Axis Bank
|542.00
|+24.10
|+4.65
|Hindalco
|229.60
|+8.10
|+3.66
|ICICI Bank
|291.00
|+10.55
|+3.76
|Vedanta
|285.65
|+4.30
|+1.53
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|542.95
|+23.65
|+4.55
|Hindalco
|229.40
|+8.05
|+3.64
|ICICI Bank
|291.10
|+10.25
|+3.65
|Tata Steel
|601.80
|+15.65
|+2.67
|Adani Ports
|385.70
|+8.35
|+2.21
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Axis Bank
|542.00
|+24.10
|+4.65
|ICICI Bank
|291.00
|+10.55
|+3.76
|Tata Steel
|601.35
|+14.80
|+2.52
|Adani Ports
|385.30
|+9.20
|+2.45
|Coal India
|280.55
|+6.10
|+2.22
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bajaj Finserv
|5,451.10
|-110.20
|-1.98
|M&M
|771.85
|-14.35
|-1.83
|Hero Motocorp
|3,730.30
|-68.40
|-1.80
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,325.95
|-19.90
|-1.48
|Tata Motors
|353.90
|-4.40
|-1.23
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|773.90
|-12.10
|-1.54
|Hero Motocorp
|3,734.10
|-54.20
|-1.43
|Tata Motors
|354.35
|-3.95
|-1.10
|HDFC Bank
|1,915.65
|-22.85
|-1.18
|Tata Motors (D)
|199.80
|-2.25
|-1.11
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|11
|4
|5
|20
|1
|Australia
|41
|34
|34
|109
|2
|England
|23
|27
|20
|70
|4
|New Zealand
|8
|10
|7
|25
|5
|South Africa
|8
|5
|5
|18
|6
|Canada
|7
|17
|13
|37
|7
|Wales
|7
|7
|4
|18
|8
|Scotland
|6
|9
|12
|27
|9
|Cyprus
|4
|0
|2
|6
|10
|Nigeria
|3
|4
|0
|7
|11
|Samoa
|2
|2
|0
|4
|12
|Malaysia
|2
|1
|3
|6
|13
|Uganda
|2
|0
|1
|3
|14
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|15
|Singapore
|1
|1
|1
|3
|16
|Trinidad And Tobago
|1
|1
|0
|2
|17
|Fiji
|1
|0
|1
|2
|17
|Northern Ireland
|1
|0
|1
|2
|19
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|20
|Jamaica
|0
|2
|2
|4
|21
|Kenya
|0
|1
|3
|4
|22
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|2
|3
|23
|Bangladesh
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|23
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|26
|Pakistan
|0
|0
|2
|2
|27
|Cameroon
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Malta
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|27
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|1
|1
|33
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Bahamas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Botswana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|British Virgin Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Dominica
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Ghana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Grenada
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Guyana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Isle of Man
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Namibia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Lucia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Even Mark Zuckerberg Had Little Idea of Facebook's Potential For Harm
- Google Home, Home Mini Launched Starting For Rs 4,999
- R Madhavan's Son Wins Bronze Medal For India In Swimming Championship
- IPL 2018: CSK Sign England All-rounder David Willey to Replace Kedar Jadhav
- World’s Most Expensive Number Plate for Sale at Rs 132 Crore, Worth 4500 Maruti Suzuki Alto