1-min read

Axis Bank Shares Drop Nearly 5% Post Q1 Results

The stock was worst hit among the BSE's 30-share key index frontline companies. On the NSE, the shares dropped 4.63 per cent to close at Rs 674.80.

PTI

Updated:July 31, 2019, 7:21 PM IST
Axis Bank Shares Drop Nearly 5% Post Q1 Results
Representative Image (File Photo: Getty Images)
Loading...

New Delhi: Shares of Axis Bank dropped nearly 5 per cent on Wednesday as the company's first-quarter earnings failed to cheer investors.

The scrip declined 4.55 per cent to close at Rs 674.40 on the BSE. During the day, it tumbled 6.92 per cent to Rs 657.65.

The stock was worst hit among the BSE's 30-share key index frontline companies. On the NSE, the shares dropped 4.63 per cent to close at Rs 674.80.

"Earnings were qualitatively soft with some disappointment in asset quality and softer core revenue momentum," according to a report by Edelweiss Research on Axis Bank.

The bank on Tuesday reported a 95.4 per cent jump in standalone net profit at Rs 1,370.08 crore for the first quarter of 2019-20, aided by a healthy rise in income.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 701.09 crore in the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal year.

There was an uptick in provisioning for bad loans and contingencies at Rs 3,814.58 crore for April-June 2019-20 as against Rs 3,337.70 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income (standalone) rose to Rs 19,123.71 crore for the June quarter of 2019-20 from Rs 15,702.01 crore in the year-ago period, Axis Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The asset quality showed improvement with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) standing at 5.25 per cent of the gross advances as on June 30, 2019, down from 6.52 per cent as on June 30, 2018.

Net NPAs or bad loans were at 2.04 per cent, down from 3.09 per cent a year ago.

S&P BSE SENSEX

37,481.12 +83.88 ( +0.22%)

NIFTY 50

11,118.00 +32.60 ( +0.29%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 674.10 -4.73
Yes Bank 91.20 5.98
Reliance 1,166.25 -1.24
Indiabulls Hsg 535.60 2.23
IndusInd Bank 1,412.85 5.65
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
ICICI Bank 424.50 -0.11
HDFC 2,124.05 -0.20
RBL Bank 403.15 1.24
Yes Bank 91.30 6.04
Axis Bank 674.40 -4.55
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 91.20 5.98
IndusInd Bank 1,412.85 5.65
IOC 139.30 4.34
Hero Motocorp 2,356.10 4.31
Tata Steel 432.05 4.10
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Yes Bank 91.30 6.04
IndusInd Bank 1,408.00 5.32
Hero Motocorp 2,349.75 4.00
Tata Steel 431.90 4.15
Sun Pharma 426.75 3.96
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Zee Entertain 361.60 -5.12
Axis Bank 674.10 -4.73
Bharti Airtel 337.60 -2.36
Titan Company 1,056.35 -2.12
Bharti Infratel 245.75 -1.52
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Axis Bank 674.40 -4.55
Bharti Airtel 336.40 -2.66
Reliance 1,166.00 -1.23
NTPC 126.45 -0.71
Maruti Suzuki 5,472.15 -0.64
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

