Axis Bank, TVS Motors, Britannia Industries: Top Stocks For Investors on April 28

Amid trends on SGX, Nifty indicate a flat start for a flat to positive opening for Indian benchmark indices on April 28. The BSE Sensex at 09:02 am IST was up 279.06 points or 0.57 percent at 49,223.20, while the Nifty was down 91.50 points or 0.62 percent at 14,744.50.

Top stock to look for the day

Britannia Industries

The food and beverage major’s profit fell to Rs 360.1 crore in Q4 FY21 against Rs 372.3 crore in Q4 FY20. However, the company’s revenue rose to Rs 3,130.7 crore from Rs 2,867.7 crore in the previous year.

Axis Bank

The company reported a profit of Rs 2,677 crore in Q4 FY21 against a loss of Rs 1,388 crore in the corresponding period last year. Its net interest income jumped to Rs 7,555 crore from Rs 6,808 crore.

HDFC Asset Management Company

The company reported a profit of Rs 316.1 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 250 crore in Q4FY20. Revenue too edged up to Rs 503 crore from Rs 476.1 crore.

Hathway Cable & Datacom

According to bulk deals data, the Government of Singapore Investment Corporation Pte Ltd acquired 1,60,22,423 equity shares of the company at Rs 22.22 per share on the NSE.

TVS Motor Company

The company reported a profit of Rs 289.24 crore in Q4FY21 versus Rs 73.87 crore in Q4FY20. Its revenue climbed to Rs 5,321.93 crore from Rs 3,481.42 crore.

ABB India

The company reported a profit of Rs 141 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 64.6 crore in Q4FY20. Its revenue rose to Rs 1,629.1 crore from Rs 1,522.2 crore.

Bajaj Finance

The company reported a higher consolidated profit at Rs 1,347 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 948 crore in the same period last year. However, its consolidated net interest income fell to Rs 4,659 crore from Rs 4,684 crore YoY.

United Breweries

The Indian conglomerate reported a consolidated profit of Rs 97.53 crore in Q4FY21 versus Rs 41.82 crore in Q4FY20. The company’s revenue jumped to Rs 3,618.09 crore from Rs 3,099.91crore.

VST Industries

The company reported a profit of Rs 72.83 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 70.61 crore in Q4 FY20, revenue also climbed to Rs 382.70 crore from Rs 349.69 crore.

Bharat Forge

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the resolution plan submitted by the company for acquisition of Sanghvi Forging & Engineering.

Nippon Life India Asset Management

The company reported a profit of Rs 166.77 crore in Q4FY21 versus Rs 3.72 crore in the same period last year. Their revenue increased to Rs 301.90 crore from Rs 274.50 crore.

Hatsun Agro Product

The company reported a profit of Rs 57.13 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 7.95 crore in Q4 FY20. Its revenue also increased to Rs 1,568.87 crore from Rs 1,266.37 crore.

Vikas EcoTech

Elara India Opportunities Fund sold 22.5 lakh equity shares of the company at Rs 2.06 per share, while LGOF Global Opportunities offloaded 85 lakh shares at Rs 2.04 per share and Nomura Singapore sold 52.2 lakh shares at Rs 2.06 per share on the NSE.

List of companies which are going to declare their quarterly or half-yearly results:

Bajaj Finserv, KSB, Biocon, Tata Communications, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing, UTI Asset Management Company, Carborundum Universal, Enkei Wheels, GHCL, KPIT Technologies, KPR Mill, Maharashtra Scooters, Mastek, Mega Fin (India), Nelco, Pacheli Industrial Finance, Shree Digvijay Cement, SIS, and Sundaram-Clayton will release quarterly earnings on April 28.

