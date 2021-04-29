Axis Bank, TVS Motors, Britannia Industries: Top Stocks For Investors on April 29

Top stocks to look for the day:

ONGC

Indian benchmark indices are expected to open higher on Thursday, April 29 as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start. At 09:03 IST, the BSE Sensex was up 356.27 points or 0.72 percent at 50,090.11, while the Nifty was up 102.30 points or 0.69 percent at 14966.80, according to moneycontrol.com

The Indian government owned natural gas and crude oil entity’s ONGC Videsh consortium informed that the LGN project in Mozambique was put on hold due to force majeure (unforeseeable circumstances).

Tata Communications

The homegrown telecommunications company posted profit at Rs 299.23 crore in Q4FY21 against loss at Rs 274.99 crore in the same period last year. Its revenue also fell to Rs 4,073.25 crore from Rs 4,397.89 crore YoY.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company

The company reported loss at Rs 166.74 crore in Q4FY21 against profit at Rs 48.57 crore in the corresponding period. Its revenue increased to Rs 497 crore from Rs 313.1 crore YoY.

Gayatri Highways

The company has proposed to sell up to 36.99 percent stake in HKR Roadways to Kotak Special Situations Fund under one-time settlement schemefor Rs 1,71,71,460.

Prismx Global Ventures

The company has approved the proposal for acquisition of 51% stake in TMART Platform (TMART). Post completion of all requisite formalities /documentation, TMART Platform will become the subsidiary of the company.

IndiaMART InterMESH

The company has indirectly via its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tradezeal Online, agreed to acquire 26 percent stake in Shipway Technology on fully converted and diluted basis. Additionally, they will also acquire 3.02 percent stake in Truckhall to make it 25 percent, the company already has a 22 percent stake.

EPL

According to bulk deals data, Smallcap World Fund Inc sold 31,36,773 equity shares of the company at Rs 221.51 per share on the NSE. Additionally, they also sold another 31 lakh shares at Rs 221.5 per share on the BSE.

KSB

The company reported higher profit at Rs 43.9 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 10.9 crore in the same period last year. Its revenue rose to Rs 381.6 crore from Rs 257 crore YoY.

Security and Intelligence Services (India)

The company reported profit at Rs 102.2 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 3.9 crore in the same period last year. However, its revenue increased to Rs 2,445.2 crore from Rs 2,209.7 crore YoY.

GHCL

The company reported higher profit at Rs 104.19 crore in Q4FY21 versus Rs 79.89 crore in Q4FY20. Its revenue also increased to Rs 813.82 crore from Rs 733.17 crore YoY.

Alphageo (India)

The seismic survey service provider’s long term rating on the banking facilities were placed as BBB+ with negative outlook and a short-term rating of A2 by CRISIL.

KPIT Technologies

The company reported profit at Rs 47.04 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 42.97 crore in the previous quarter. Its revenue also increased to Rs 540.3 crore from Rs 517.2 crore QoQ.

List of companies which are going to declare their quarterly or half-yearly results

Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Auto, Titan Company, Ambuja Cements, Exide Industries, Kirloskar Pneumatic, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Inox Leisure, L&T Finance Holdings, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Sterlite Technologies and Laurus Labs among others will release quarterly earnings on April 29.

