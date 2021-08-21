Baba Ramdev Ropes in Indian Olympians as New Ruchi Soya Brand Ambassadors

Baba Ramdev announced at an event that Olympians Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia as brand ambassadors for Ruchi Soya. Yoga guru Ramdev’s promoted Patanjali which owns Ruchi Soya Industries, has decided to pick the three Olympic athletes as the brand ambassadors for its flagship brand. Wrestler Bajrang Punia won a silver medal and Ravi Dahiya won a bronze medal in the recently concluded Summer Olympics. Deepak Punia, who is also a wrestler, reached the semi-final round in the Olympics but did not manage to secure a medal for the event.

Ramdev felicitated the three wrestlers, who hail from Haryana, at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar. Ramdev whose roots also lie in Haryana said that the wrestlers have made 135 crore Indians proud.

“Haryana has become one state that has produced maximum medal-winning players. I take a bow (Haryana) and on its sportspersons” Ramdev said while introducing three international wrestlers with the budding wrestlers of Patanjali University during the felicitation function. The visibly happy wrestler Ravi Dahiya said he had been doing wrestling since he was eight years old.

“It takes tremendous effort to win a medal. It’s 24X7 hard work. It really feels good when you get recognized by someone like Swami Ramdev,” said Dahiya.

During the event, Ramdev announced that Patanjali would promote sportspersons who excelled in ‘Indian games’. He stressed cricket has taken a centre stage in the sporting arena and cricketers turn overnight stars. On the other hand, Indian sports and players hardly get the recognition that is due to them.

The Yoga guru said Patanjali will work towards bringing ‘glamour’ in the homegrown games – Wrestling and Kabaddi. “Associating wrestlers with Ruchi Soya is a step towards that goal,” Ramdev added.

Ruchi Soya is a major player in the edible oil industry which was acquired by Patanjali in 2019 through the process of insolvency. Ruchi Soya is expected to launch a follow-on public offer (FPO) for Rs 4,300 crore sometime soon. This comes after The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) recently gave a nod to the FPO.

