Baba Ramdev To Announce IPO Plans Of 5 Patanjali Group Companies Tomorrow; Know Details

Baba Ramdev To Announce IPO Plans: Yoga Guru, Baba Ramdev is all set to announce Initial Public Offering (IPO) plans for 5 of the Patanjali Group companies tomorrow, September 16, 2022. In a press invitation, Patanjali said, “We are pleased to inform you that Swami Ramdev Ji Maharaj will address an important press conference on 16th September 2022 in New Delhi.”

It also said, the press conference is aimed at exposing “conspiracies and efforts of rumor-mongers who spread false facts & figures with a vested motive to disparage Patanjali and its Swadeshi Movement in the direction of stronger and healthier India.”

The Yoga guru will outline VISION & MISSION 2027 of Patanjali Group apart from narrating 5 major priorities and goals for the next 5 years towards the mission to make Aatmanirbhar Bharat a reality.

Further, Ramdev will brief about 5 new IPOs in the next 5 years of five of the Group companies on which special focus will be synchronized in a bid to scale new heights of corporate performance and excel lance on the principles of “Prosperity For Charity and Commit Less Deliver More”.

The press conference will be held in New Delhi.

Currently, Patanjali Foods is the only group company that is listed on the stock market. However, the IPO of this company did not come under the leadership of Ramdev. This company, listed as Ruchi Soya, was bought by Patanjali Ayurved in 2019 for Rs 4,350 crore under a resolution process.

Yesterday, Ramdev said that o improve public health and promote promote cultural heritage of Uttarakhand, Patanjali Yogpeeth will make investments of more than Rs 1,000 crore in the state.

The Patanjali Yogpeeth founder, who was in Gangotri to flag off an expedition from Gangotri to Rakt Van in the Himalayas, said he will work towards making the state the spiritual and cultural capital of the world.”

The expedition, jointly organised by Patanjali and the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering, aims to explore the medicinal herbs of the state and discover unnamed peaks.

The yoga guru further added that the world health mission will begin from the state.

Earlier, in an interview with Zee Business, he said Patanjali Ayurved, Patanjali Wellness and Patanjali Medicine, and Patanjali Lifestyle will be listed on the stock exchange during the next five years.

