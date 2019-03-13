LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Raises Bid Value to Rs 4,350 Crore to Take Over Ruchi Soya

Ruchi Soya has a total debt of about Rs 12,000 crore. The debt-ridden firm has many manufacturing plants and its leading brands include Nutrela, Mahakosh, Sunrich, Ruchi Star and Ruchi Gold.

PTI

Updated:March 13, 2019, 6:04 PM IST
Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Raises Bid Value to Rs 4,350 Crore to Take Over Ruchi Soya
File photo of a Patanjali store. (Reuters)
New Delhi: Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved has increased its bid value by around Rs 200 crore to Rs 4,350 crore for bankruptcy-bound Ruchi Soya, and the revised offer is likely to be considered by lenders soon.

Adani Wilmar, which emerged as the highest bidder in August last year after a long drawn battle with Patanjali, has withdrawn from the race citing delay in completion of the insolvency process.

"We have revised our bid to Rs 4,350 crore from earlier offer of Rs 4,160 crore. We are ready to bail out Ruchi Soya which has biggest infrastructure for soyabean. It's a national asset," Patanjali spokesperson S K Tijarawala said.

He said the decision has been taken in the interest of all the stakeholders including farmers and consumers.

The Committee of Creditors (CoC) could meet next week to consider the revised offer of Patanjali, sources said.

In December 2017, Indore-based Ruchi Soya Industries was referred for the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process. Shailendra Ajmera was appointed the resolution professional (RP) by NCLT on the application of creditors Standard Chartered Bank and DBS Bank under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

Ruchi Soya has a total debt of about Rs 12,000 crore. The debt-ridden firm has many manufacturing plants and its leading brands include Nutrela, Mahakosh, Sunrich, Ruchi Star and Ruchi Gold.

In December last year, Adani Wilmar had written to the RP regarding significant delays in resolution process, leading to deterioration of the assets.

Adani Wilmar had said the process was getting delayed as Patanjali moved National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai, challenging the lenders' decision.

Patanjali Ayurved had approached NCLT challenging the decision of Ruchi Soya's lenders to approve Adani Wilmar's Rs 6,000 crore takeover bid. Patanjali group came second with around Rs 5,700 crore bid, including the infusion of about Rs 1,700 crore in the edible oil company.
