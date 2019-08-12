Backing PM Modi’s Call, RIL Will Create Special Task Force for J&K, Ladakh: Mukesh Ambani
At the AGM, Ambani made announcements on Jio Fiber and a $75 billion stake sale to Saudi Aramco, and also said that the group is committed to support development in newly created Union territories of J&K and Ladakh.
File photo of Mukesh Ambani.
Mumbai: Reliance Industries Limited will create a special task force for developmental activities in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani said at the group’s 42nd Annual General Meeting on Monday.
At the AGM, where Ambani made big-ticket announcements on Jio Fiber and a $75 billion stake sale in oil-to-chemical business to Saudi Aramco, the industrialist also said that the group is committed to support development in newly created Union territories of J&K and Ladakh.
“Responding to Honourable PM’s appeal, we stand committed to support the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh in all their development needs. RIL will create special task force for developmental activities in J&K and Ladakh,” Ambani said.
Responding to Honourable PM’s appeal @narendramodi we stand committed to support the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh in all their development needs. RIL will create special task force for developmental activities in J&K and Ladakh: Mukesh Ambani at #RILAGM— Flame of Truth (@flameoftruth) August 12, 2019
Prime Minster Narendra Modi had, in an address to the nation last week, urged India Inc to invest and help develop in Jammu and Kashmir after the scrapping of special status and bifurcation. He exhorted large corporations, including information technology companies, to invest in the state and generate jobs for the people from the region, and promised to step up infrastructure projects in the region.
