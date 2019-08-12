Backing PM Modi’s Call, RIL Will Create Special Task Force for J&K, Ladakh: Mukesh Ambani

Mumbai: Reliance Industries Limited will create a special task force for developmental activities in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani said at the group’s 42nd Annual General Meeting on Monday.

At the AGM, where Ambani made big-ticket announcements on Jio Fiber and a $75 billion stake sale in oil-to-chemical business to Saudi Aramco, the industrialist also said that the group is committed to support development in newly created Union territories of J&K and Ladakh.

“Responding to Honourable PM’s appeal, we stand committed to support the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh in all their development needs. RIL will create special task force for developmental activities in J&K and Ladakh,” Ambani said.

Responding to Honourable PM’s appeal @narendramodi we stand committed to support the people of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh in all their development needs. RIL will create special task force for developmental activities in J&K and Ladakh: Mukesh Ambani at #RILAGM — Flame of Truth (@flameoftruth) August 12, 2019

Prime Minster Narendra Modi had, in an address to the nation last week, urged India Inc to invest and help develop in Jammu and Kashmir after the scrapping of special status and bifurcation. He exhorted large corporations, including information technology companies, to invest in the state and generate jobs for the people from the region, and promised to step up infrastructure projects in the region.

Disclaimer: News18.com is part of Network18 Media & Investment Limited which is owned by Reliance Industries Limited.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.