English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bad Debts on a Decline, Loan Recovery Picking up: Arun Jaitley Credits IBC for Turnaround
Speaking to reporters after the annual review meet with top PSU bankers, Arun Jaitley said last several years had been challenging for public sector banks as a large amount of lending was held up in NPAs.
File photo of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley Tuesday said bad debts or NPAs in the banking system are on the decline as recoveries of unpaid loans have picked up.
Speaking to reporters after the annual review meet with top PSU bankers, he said last several years had been challenging for public sector banks as a large amount of lending was held up in NPAs.
But after the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) came into force, which calls for an auction of assets of loan defaulting entities, recoveries have picked up.
Recoveries are better, the lending ability of banks is much better and to top it all credit growth has significantly moved upwards, he said.
"We are passing through a phase of good growth as far as the economy is concerned. Consumption has moved up, and therefore the banking activity is bound to pick up," he said.
Financial Services Secretary Rajeev Kumar said banks expect to recover Rs 1.8 lakh crore through IBC and other routes during the current fiscal.
The review meeting Tuesday discussed credit growth and asset quality, he said.
The focus should now be on arresting fresh slippages, he said adding close to Rs 18,000 crore worth of non-core assets will be sold by PSBs this financial year.
Speaking to reporters after the annual review meet with top PSU bankers, he said last several years had been challenging for public sector banks as a large amount of lending was held up in NPAs.
But after the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) came into force, which calls for an auction of assets of loan defaulting entities, recoveries have picked up.
Recoveries are better, the lending ability of banks is much better and to top it all credit growth has significantly moved upwards, he said.
"We are passing through a phase of good growth as far as the economy is concerned. Consumption has moved up, and therefore the banking activity is bound to pick up," he said.
Financial Services Secretary Rajeev Kumar said banks expect to recover Rs 1.8 lakh crore through IBC and other routes during the current fiscal.
The review meeting Tuesday discussed credit growth and asset quality, he said.
The focus should now be on arresting fresh slippages, he said adding close to Rs 18,000 crore worth of non-core assets will be sold by PSBs this financial year.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
Rising Petrol Prices: OPEC's Negative Demand Outlook Not Helping
-
Tuesday 25 September , 2018
India's Jobless Growth: Unemployment and Bad Jobs
-
Monday 24 September , 2018
Sikkim Airport: All You Need To Know
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Mayawati’s Three Strikes: A Warning To Congress
Manual Scavengers Refuse To Take Shit Anymore
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 Rising Petrol Prices: OPEC's Negative Demand Outlook Not Helping
Tuesday 25 September , 2018 India's Jobless Growth: Unemployment and Bad Jobs
Monday 24 September , 2018 Sikkim Airport: All You Need To Know
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Mayawati’s Three Strikes: A Warning To Congress
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Poor Man's Jack Sparrow: Twitter Makes Fun of Aamir Khan's First Look From Thugs of Hindostan
- Renault Duster and Toyota Corolla Altis Available on Heavy Discount, Benefits Upto Rs 1 Lakh
- Baazaar Trailer is Out and Saif Ali Khan Impresses as a Business Tycoon
- Google is Making a Lot of Changes to How Search Works, And AI is at The Core of it
- Donald Trump’s New U.S. Presidential Limousine is Worth Rs 12 Crore, Spotted for the 1st Time – Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...