Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 267 127 148
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Bajaj Auto Defies Market Sentiment, Slips Nearly 3 Percent in Early Trade
The shares of Bajaj Auto opened at Rs 3,071, but lost ground and touched Rs 2,953.95, down 2.88 per cent over its previous close of Rs 3,041.80.
Photo for representation only. (Image: Reuters)
Mumbai: Shares of Bajaj Auto defied the broader market sentiment Monday and fell nearly 3 per cent in morning trade on bourses.
Market experts said, though the fourth quarter earnings for the auto major was a good show in a tough environment, the company is expected to face margin pressure.
The shares of Bajaj Auto opened at Rs 3,071, but lost ground and touched Rs 2,953.95, down 2.88 per cent over its previous close of Rs 3,041.80.
Shares of the company were later trading at Rs 2,992.10, down by Rs 49.70, or 1.63 per cent at 1021 hrs.
Bajaj Auto was trading in the negative zone even as the broader market was trading with significant gains. The stock was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack.
"While we believe that margin downgrade cycle (but for any change to product mix) is behind, focus on domestic market share and higher share of Africa in exports are likely to keep margin range bound," Edelweiss Research said in a note.
Edelweiss Research further noted that, a subdued demand environment, costs related to the entry in middle/executive segment (current market share of around 3 per cent) and technological changes due to BSVI will restrict margin to the current level.
Bajaj Auto Friday reported a 19.82 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,408.49 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2019.
Meanwhile, the BSE benchmark Sensex was trading with gains of 903.70 points or 2.38 per cent at 38,834.47 in early hours.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
