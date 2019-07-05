Bajaj Auto Share Price Live: With Budget In Sight, Bajaj Auto Opens at 2,898.00
Union Budget 2019: The Bajaj Auto stock has risen by a tepid 2.6% in the last one year compared with a 12% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.
Photo for representation only. (Image: Reuters)
Ahead the of Union Budget 2019, share price for Bajaj Auto Open at 2,898 with a marginal increase of 0.73%. The share price rose by 21.05 points.
The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs 10 has touched a 52-week high of Rs 3,213.95 on 12 July 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 2,425 on 25 October 2018.
The Bajaj Auto stock has risen by a tepid 2.6% in the last one year compared with a 12% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index. The promoters holding in the company stood at 51.18%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 23.02% and 25.80% respectively.
Bajaj Auto has registered a marginal rise of 0.05% in total sales to 404,624 units in June 2019 against 404,429 units in June 2018. The company’s total exports out of the above stood at 175,399 units, registering a marginal gain of 3% as compared to 169,853 units sold in the corresponding month last year.
The sales of the motorcycles increased by 4% and stood at 351,291 units in June 2019 under review against 337,752 units in June 2018. However, the company has reported 20% fall in commercial vehicles sales, which stood at 53,333 units as compared to 66,677 units in month of June 2018.
Bajaj Auto is world’s fourth largest two and three-wheeler manufacturer. Bajaj Auto has three plants in all, two at Waluj and Chakan in Maharashtra and one plant at Pant Nagar in Uttaranchal.
