Bajaj Electricals Managing Director Anant Bajaj Passes Away at 41, Industry Mourns
Anant Bajaj, who played crucial leadership roles through his 19 years career at Bajaj Electricals, Bajaj, passed away on Friday evening.
File photo of Anant Bajaj. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
New Delhi: Consumer durable firm Bajaj Electricals on Saturday condoled the passing away of its managing director Anant Bajaj.
Bajaj, who was 41 years old, passed away on Friday evening.
"His sudden and unexpected passing away will be an irreparable loss to the company and all the directors and employees of the company convey deep sympathy, sorrow and condolences to Bajaj family," Bajaj Electricals said in a regulatory filing.
Anant Bajaj played crucial leadership roles through his 19 years career at Bajaj Electricals.
He was appointed on the Board of the company in February 2006 and the company immensely benefitted from his vision and leadership during his tenure, the filing added.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
