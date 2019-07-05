Bajaj Finance Share Price Live: Bajaj Finance Opens at 3,734 Ahead of Budget 2019

Bajaj Finance shares have increased by 0.29 percent to reach 3,734.00. The shares opened at 3,734.00 on Friday.

Bajaj Finance shares have surged a whopping 61% in the last one year compared with a 12% rise in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs 2 has touched a 52-week high of Rs 3,564 on 11 June 2019 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,912 on 8 October 2018.

The promoter holding in the company stood at 55.17%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 29.17% and 15.66%, respectively.

Bajaj Finance, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv group, is one of the most diversified NBFCs in the Indian market. As of December 2018, the company had 1,720 branches and offered loans at 84,000 distribution points in the country.

Retail loans to consumers account for a third of its business and another third comes from home loans. The rest is from commercial lending to SMEs, trade finance, and increasingly to the farm sector. A third of the nation’s consumer durables sales are routed through Bajaj Finance’s network and the company has over 35 million customers.