Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Bajaj Finance Shares Bounce Back by 6% on Strong Loan Growth

Bajaj Finance, a non-banking finance company (NBFC), said it booked 7.3 million new loans during quarter ended June 2019 against 5.6 million in same period last year.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 9, 2019, 2:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bajaj Finance Shares Bounce Back by 6% on Strong Loan Growth
Image for representation.
Loading...

Bajaj Finance Ltd shares gained over 6% in intraday trade on Tuesday, i.e. July 9, after the country’s largest consumer finance company reported loan growth in the last 11 quarters.

At 1.43 pm, Bajaj Finance shares were trading at Rs 3,602.15, up 5.5%, on BSE. The stock had fallen over 8% in the previous trading session.

Bajaj Finance, a non-banking finance company (NBFC), said it booked 7.3 million new loans during quarter ended June 2019 against 5.6 million in same period last year. The company added it acquired 2.5 million new customers in Q1.

Bajaj Finance further said its assets under management (AUM) stood at approximately Rs 1,29,000 crore as of June 2019, increasing significantly by 41.3% compared with Rs 91,287 crore as of June 2018 and 11.3% compared with Rs 1,15,888 crore at the end of March 2019.

Customer franchise as of June 2019 stood at approximately 36.9 million, which was much higher compared to 28.3 million in same period last year.

Shares of Bajaj Finserv Ltd also jumped as much as 4.5% in intraday trade on Tuesday after falling 10% in the previous session. Sanjiv

Bajaj, managing director at Bajaj Finserv, had earlier in the day told CNBC-TV18 that the company has seen slower growth in the first quarter of FY20 as the economy is slowing down.

“Sales of television units reach a peak level during big events, but it is very unusual this year that, despite the ICC Cricket World Cup, TV sales were lower than last year... so that is a signal,” said Bajaj.

Bajaj added: “The economy is slowing down any way whether it is HDFC numbers or whether our own numbers... consumer demand is low. This has nothing to do with the NBFCs’ lack of ability to lend in the last couple of quarters. That is probably further adding to it, but the slowdown is quite apparent.”

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

38,730.82 +10.25 ( +0.03%)

NIFTY 50

11,555.90 -2.70 ( -0.02%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 1,098.95 -12.26
Bajaj Finance 3,603.10 5.56
Yes Bank 91.35 -1.93
Reliance 1,280.10 2.24
Bajaj Finserv 7,855.40 3.46
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,131.45 -2.05
Bajaj Finance 3,603.35 5.52
Titan Company 1,099.10 -12.26
Yes Bank 90.90 -2.36
Reliance 1,279.45 2.20
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,603.10 5.56
Sun Pharma 386.40 5.34
IOC 151.40 5.10
Bajaj Finserv 7,855.40 3.46
Hero Motocorp 2,444.10 2.69
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,603.35 5.52
Sun Pharma 386.50 5.28
Hero Motocorp 2,455.00 3.14
Larsen 1,526.60 2.44
Reliance 1,279.45 2.20
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Titan Company 1,098.95 -12.26
UPL 640.05 -3.33
GAIL 147.10 -2.62
TCS 2,133.35 -1.93
Yes Bank 91.35 -1.93
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
TCS 2,131.45 -2.05
Yes Bank 91.35 -1.88
HCL Tech 1,021.40 -1.65
ITC 273.05 -1.53
Asian Paints 1,320.45 -1.44
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram