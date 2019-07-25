Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Bajaj Finance Shares Tumble 5.6 Percent After Q1 Results on Asset Quality Concerns

Bajaj Finance’s consolidated net profit rose by a whopping 43% year-on-year to Rs 1,195 crore during the June quarter compared with Rs 835.9 crore in the same quarter last year.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 25, 2019, 2:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bajaj Finance Shares Tumble 5.6 Percent After Q1 Results on Asset Quality Concerns
Photo for representation only. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

Bajaj Finance Ltd shares tumbled as much as 5.6% in intraday trade on Thursday, i.e. 25 July, despite the non-banking finance company (NBFC) posting its highest ever quarterly consolidated profit in the three months ended June (Q1).

At 2:21 pm, shares of Bajaj Finance were trading at Rs 3,086.20, down 2.75%, on BSE after hitting an intra-day low of Rs 2,996.20. The stock has lost over 12% in the last five trading sessions.

Bajaj Finance’s consolidated net profit rose by a whopping 43% year-on-year to Rs 1,195 crore during the June quarter compared with Rs

835.9 crore in the same quarter last year. Net interest income (NII) during the quarter also grew 43% to Rs 3,695 crore, mainly led by a 29.1% rise in new loans booked.

Bajaj Finance said its consolidated assets under management jumped 41% year-on-year to Rs 1.29 lakh crore at the end of June 2019. The NBFC also increased its customer franchise by 31% to 3.69 crore as of June 2019, against 2.82 crore in June 2018.

However, some asset quality concerns surfaced during the June quarter. Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of gross advances increased by 6 basis points sequentially to 1.6%, while net NPAs rose 1 basis point to 0.64% during the quarter.

Bajaj Finance also saw loan losses and provisions climbing 69% year-on-year and 35% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 551 crore in the June quarter.

Earlier this month, the company had announced that it had booked 7.3 million new loans during quarter ended June 2019 against 5.6 million in same period last year. The company had added it acquired 2.5 million new customers in Q1.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
S&P BSE SENSEX

37,812.61 -35.04 ( -0.09%)

NIFTY 50

11,249.90 -21.40 ( -0.19%)
Most Active
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,050.75 -3.87
Reliance 1,232.45 -2.12
HDFC Bank 2,284.45 0.16
Shriram Trans 987.80 6.75
Yes Bank 87.85 -1.46
See all Most Active »
Company Price Change %Gain
Bajaj Finance 3,052.00 -3.77
Yes Bank 87.75 -1.57
Page Industries 19,000.60 1.30
Reliance 1,231.80 -2.14
CPSE ETF 24.85 -1.31
See all Most Active »
Top Gainers
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 172.30 4.39
Cipla 536.85 3.49
Zee Entertain 391.95 3.25
Sun Pharma 437.30 2.76
Dr Reddys Labs 2,656.00 2.19
See all Top Gainers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Vedanta 172.25 4.36
Sun Pharma 437.05 2.67
IndusInd Bank 1,391.45 2.20
Axis Bank 724.85 1.93
Power Grid Corp 213.40 1.74
See all Top Gainers »
Top Losers
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 144.30 -4.60
Bajaj Finance 3,051.05 -3.86
Bajaj Finserv 6,781.00 -4.02
Coal India 209.15 -3.55
JSW Steel 248.55 -2.62
See all Top Losers »
Company Price Change %Gain
Tata Motors 144.25 -4.63
Bajaj Finance 3,052.55 -3.75
Coal India 209.20 -3.51
Reliance 1,229.95 -2.29
Yes Bank 87.75 -1.57
See all Top Losers »

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram