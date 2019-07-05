Bajaj Finserv Share Price Live: Ahead of Budget 2019, Bajaj Finserv Opens at 8,545

Bajaj Financial Services shares rose by 27.45 points to open at 8,545. The stocks rose by 0.32%.

The BSE group ‘A’ stock of face value Rs 5 has touched a 52-week high of Rs 8,393.90 on 4 June 2019 and a 52-week low of Rs 4,960 on 24 October 2018. The Bajaj Finserv stock has returned a whopping 46% to investors in the last one year compared with a 12% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50 index.

The promoter holding in the company stood at 58.37%, while Institutions and Non-Institutions held 14.8% and 26.84%, respectively. Last month, Bajaj Finserv, through its lending arm Bajaj Finance, entered into partnership with Motherhood Hospitals, a comprehensive network of women and children hospital.

The partnership will enable patients at all Motherhood Hospitals to avail Life Care Finance (LCF) from Bajaj Finserv that converts their medical and wellness bills into an interest-free EMI finance loan.

Bajaj Finserv has gradually established itself as a financial power house in India with interests in insurance, lending, asset management and wealth management.