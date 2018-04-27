GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bandhan Bank Fourth-quarter Profit Rises 20 Percent

Net profit rose to 3.88 billion rupees ($58.09 million) in the three months ended March 31, from 3.22 billion rupees a year ago, the Kolkata-based bank said in a statement on Friday.

Reuters

Updated:April 27, 2018, 1:23 PM IST
A man leaves an automated teller machine (ATM) facility of Bandhan Bank in Kolkata. (Image: Reuters)
Mumbai: Bandhan Bank Ltd, which had a stellar market debut last month, reported an about 20 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher interest income.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 1.25 percent at end-March, compared with 1.67 percent in the previous quarter and 0.51 percent a year earlier.

Interest earned during quarter was up 25 percent.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
