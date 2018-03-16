English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bandhan Bank IPO subscribed 42% on First Day
The IPO received bids for 3,50,05,200 shares against the total issue size of 8,34,96,347 shares, data available with the NSE till 1730 hrs showed.
Representative image
New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) Bandhan Bank's Rs 4,473 crore initial public offer was subscribed 42 per cent on the first day of bidding today.
The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was oversubscribed 1.26 times, non-institutional investors 1 per cent and retail investors 12 per cent.
The IPO received bids for 3,50,05,200 shares against the total issue size of 8,34,96,347 shares, data available with the NSE till 1730 hrs showed.
Kolkata-based Bandhan Bank yesterday raised Rs 1,342 crore from anchor investors and is looking to raise a total amount of Rs 4,473 crore from the public issue of its shares.
The IPO is of up to 119,280,494 shares comprising a fresh issue of up to 97,663,910 and an offer for sale of up to 21,616,584 shares (including anchor portion of 35,784,147 shares).
The issue, which would close on March 19, is in a price band of Rs 370-375.
Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, JM Financial and JP Morgan India are managing the issue.
The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.
Also Watch
The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was oversubscribed 1.26 times, non-institutional investors 1 per cent and retail investors 12 per cent.
The IPO received bids for 3,50,05,200 shares against the total issue size of 8,34,96,347 shares, data available with the NSE till 1730 hrs showed.
Kolkata-based Bandhan Bank yesterday raised Rs 1,342 crore from anchor investors and is looking to raise a total amount of Rs 4,473 crore from the public issue of its shares.
The IPO is of up to 119,280,494 shares comprising a fresh issue of up to 97,663,910 and an offer for sale of up to 21,616,584 shares (including anchor portion of 35,784,147 shares).
The issue, which would close on March 19, is in a price band of Rs 370-375.
Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, JM Financial and JP Morgan India are managing the issue.
The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
-
Thursday 15 March , 2018
AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
-
Wednesday 14 March , 2018
Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
-
Friday 09 March , 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Yamaha R15 V3.0 Review (First Ride) | Cars18
Thursday 15 March , 2018 India's First Female Bagpiper Teaches You How To Learn In Isolation
Thursday 15 March , 2018 AIFWAW18 Day 1: Diana Penty, Vaani Kapoor Sizzle On The Ramp As Designers Showcase Their Collection
Wednesday 14 March , 2018 Renowned British Physicist Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Friday 09 March , 2018 REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|IDBI Bank
|80.45
|+1.60
|+2.03
|HDFC
|1,807.40
|-22.60
|-1.23
|PNB
|100.45
|+1.90
|+1.93
|Jaiprakash Asso
|20.85
|+1.65
|+8.59
|Reliance
|898.45
|-13.35
|-1.46
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Godrej Prop
|752.00
|-1.20
|-0.16
|IOC
|186.00
|-6.15
|-3.20
|IDBI Bank
|80.45
|+1.55
|+1.96
|Jaiprakash Asso
|20.90
|+1.75
|+9.14
|HEG
|3,047.05
|+27.35
|+0.91
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Aurobindo Pharm
|581.90
|+9.60
|+1.68
|M&M
|745.50
|+10.65
|+1.45
|Bharti Infratel
|341.65
|+3.75
|+1.11
|Yes Bank
|314.55
|+2.70
|+0.87
|Power Grid Corp
|196.00
|+1.20
|+0.62
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|M&M
|745.25
|+10.20
|+1.39
|Yes Bank
|314.60
|+2.20
|+0.70
|Wipro
|293.75
|+0.50
|+0.17
|IndusInd Bank
|1,743.25
|+0.90
|+0.05
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Coal India
|278.00
|-17.50
|-5.92
|IOC
|185.75
|-6.30
|-3.28
|BPCL
|447.95
|-14.10
|-3.05
|Tata Motors
|344.80
|-8.30
|-2.35
|HPCL
|362.95
|-8.60
|-2.31
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Motors
|345.00
|-8.05
|-2.28
|ONGC
|177.65
|-3.85
|-2.12
|Tata Motors (D)
|192.50
|-3.80
|-1.94
|Tata Steel
|600.30
|-11.10
|-1.82
|Adani Ports
|375.65
|-6.45
|-1.69
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rihanna Boycotts Snapchat After App's Offensive Ad On Chris Brown Domestic Abuse Case
- SA and Australia Should be on Final Warnings for Behaviour: Mark Taylor
- Irrfan Khan, Amit Trivedi And Divine Collaborate For Blackmail
- AIFW AW '18: Bipasha Basu is Elegance Personified in a Karishma-Deepa Sondhi Lehenga
- 2018 Yamaha YZF-R15 V3.0 First Ride Review - Watch Video