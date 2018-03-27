GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Bandhan Bank Shares Soar 33% on Market Debut

On NSE, shares of the company opened the day at Rs 499, a premium of 33 per cent.

PTI

Updated:March 27, 2018, 11:45 AM IST
Bandhan Bank Shares Soar 33% on Market Debut
NSE (National Stock Exchange) building is seen in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters/Shailesh Andrade)
New Delhi: Shares of Bandhan Bank made a stellar debut at the bourses on Tuesday, surging 33 per cent against the issue price of Rs 375.

The stock listed at Rs 485, a sharp gain of 29.33 per cent from the issue price on BSE.

On NSE, shares of the company opened the day at Rs 499, a premium of 33 per cent.

The company has a market valuation of Rs 56,914.69 crore.

The Rs 4,473-crore initial public offer of Bandhan Bank was subscribed 14.62 times during March 15-19.

The price band for the offer was fixed at Rs 370 to Rs 375. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, JM Financial and J P Morgan India managed the issue.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
