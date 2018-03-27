English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Bandhan Bank Shares Soar 33% on Market Debut
On NSE, shares of the company opened the day at Rs 499, a premium of 33 per cent.
NSE (National Stock Exchange) building is seen in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters/Shailesh Andrade)
New Delhi: Shares of Bandhan Bank made a stellar debut at the bourses on Tuesday, surging 33 per cent against the issue price of Rs 375.
The stock listed at Rs 485, a sharp gain of 29.33 per cent from the issue price on BSE.
On NSE, shares of the company opened the day at Rs 499, a premium of 33 per cent.
The company has a market valuation of Rs 56,914.69 crore.
The Rs 4,473-crore initial public offer of Bandhan Bank was subscribed 14.62 times during March 15-19.
The price band for the offer was fixed at Rs 370 to Rs 375. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Axis Capital, Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, JM Financial and J P Morgan India managed the issue.
Most Active
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bandhan Bank
|493.05
|+118.05
|+31.48
|SBI
|253.50
|+7.00
|+2.84
|ICICI Bank
|284.30
|+2.65
|+0.94
|HDFC
|1,824.95
|-5.20
|-0.28
|Tata Steel
|593.70
|+12.15
|+2.09
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|V-Mart Retail
|1,954.15
|+62.45
|+3.30
|Bandhan Bank
|492.45
|+117.45
|+31.32
|East India Sec
|933.00
|0.00
|0.00
|M&M
|745.45
|-2.35
|-0.31
|SBI
|253.65
|+7.30
|+2.96
Top Gainers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|HPCL
|344.85
|+11.55
|+3.47
|Indiabulls Hsg
|1,245.55
|+41.00
|+3.40
|IOC
|172.85
|+5.65
|+3.38
|Hindalco
|216.90
|+6.35
|+3.02
|SBI
|253.65
|+7.15
|+2.90
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|SBI
|253.60
|+7.25
|+2.94
|Tata Steel
|594.10
|+11.65
|+2.00
|Axis Bank
|516.25
|+8.75
|+1.72
|TCS
|2,854.00
|+40.95
|+1.46
|Asian Paints
|1,135.80
|+17.00
|+1.52
Top Losers
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Infratel
|335.85
|-8.10
|-2.35
|Bharti Airtel
|416.10
|-5.40
|-1.28
|Bajaj Auto
|2,813.00
|-35.65
|-1.25
|Hero Motocorp
|3,464.65
|-17.05
|-0.49
|HDFC Bank
|1,884.40
|-9.05
|-0.48
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Bharti Airtel
|416.25
|-5.40
|-1.28
|Bajaj Auto
|2,812.35
|-26.80
|-0.94
|Hero Motocorp
|3,461.65
|-19.35
|-0.56
|HDFC
|1,825.45
|-7.15
|-0.39
|M&M
|745.45
|-2.35
|-0.31
