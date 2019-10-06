Bangladesh Has Huge Investment Opportunities in Manufacturing, Infrastructure for India, Says Deloitte

New Delhi: Increasing awareness about investment opportunities and continuous work on improving ease of doing business will help Bangladesh attract Indian businesses, Deloitte said.

Huge investment opportunities are there in Bangladesh in areas like manufacturing and infrastructure for Indian businesses, Joydeep Datta Gupta, Partner, Deloitte India told PTI.

"A lot more road shows are required to increase awareness about investment opportunities to bring in potential investors from India. They also need to continue their work on improving ease of doing business," he said.

The other area which needs special focus is matching regulatory framework with global best practices, he said.

"Bangladesh is doing a lot in terms of improving infrastructure. They need to continue to do that," Datta added.

He said the Bangladesh government is eyeing big investments from India and it is ready to roll out the red carpet for Indian businesses.

He added that increasing middle class base and rising income levels in Bangladesh provide a good market for Indian business community. The areas where investment opportunities exist include consumer products, energy and infrastructure, he said.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was recently here on an official visit. She was accompanied by a big business delegation.

The neighbouring country is also the largest trading partner of India in the South Asia region.

