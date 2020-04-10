BUSINESS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Bank Credit Growth Slumps to 5-decade Low of 6.14 Percent in FY20

Representative photo. (Image: Reuters)

Representative photo. (Image: Reuters)

Bank advances growth in FY20 was the slowest since the fiscal ended March 1962, when loans had grown by 5.38 per cent.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: April 10, 2020, 11:21 PM IST
Share this:

Bank credit growth decelerated to an over five-decade low of 6.14 per cent in the fiscal ended March 31, 2020, amid a faltering economy, lower demand and risk aversion among banks, RBI data showed.

Bank advances growth in FY20 was the slowest since the fiscal ended March 1962, when loans had grown by 5.38 per cent.

In the week ended March 27, 2020, advances stood at Rs 103.71 lakh crore as against Rs 97.71 lakh crore as on March 29, 2019, according to Reserve Bank data.

"The economy during the year was weak which led to demand slowdown. Also, there was higher risk aversion among banks," Fitch Ratings Director (Financial Institutions) Saswata Guha said.

The country's economic growth slowed to a near seven-year low of 4.7 per cent in October-December 2019 compared to 5.1 per cent in the second quarter and 5.6 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

Guha said one has to see the June quarter numbers, when the impact of Covid-19 on the overall economy will be visible.

In its latest monetary policy report released recently, RBI had said credit growth is likely to remain modest, reflecting weak demand and risk aversion due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

During FY20, bank deposits grew by 7.93 per cent to Rs 135.71 lakh crore as against Rs 125.73 lakh crore, the RBI data showed.

The growth in deposits was slowest since FY18, when it had increased by 6.21 per cent.

In FY19, credit offtake was 13.29 per cent while deposits grew by 10.04 per cent

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    6,039

     

  • Total Confirmed

    6,761

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    515

     

  • Total DEATHS

    206

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 10 (05:00 PM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,203,128

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,677,664

    +74,012

  • Cured/Discharged

    372,939

     

  • Total DEATHS

    101,597

    +5,905
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres