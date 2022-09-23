Bank FD: Axis Bank vs HDFC Bank vs Kotak Mahindra Bank; Check Detailed Comparison of Latest Interest Rates

The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee is scheduled to meet next week to decide on the interest rates in the country. The panel has hiked interest rates thrice in the past three review meetings since May. Following this, banks have also been raising interest rates for the past few months.

Here’s the comparison of the current fixed deposit (FD) interest rates offered by three lenders Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank on deposits below Rs 2 crore:

Kotak Mahindra Bank’s Latest FD Interest Rates:

7 days to 14 days – For General Public: 2.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 3.00 per cent

15 days to 30 days – For General Public: 2.65 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 3.15 per cent

31 days to 45 days – For General Public: 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 3.75 per cent

46 days to 90 days – For General Public: 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 3.75 per cent

91 days to 120 days – For General Public: 3.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 4.25 per cent

121 days to 179 days – For General Public: 3.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 4.25 per cent

180 days – For General Public: 5.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 5.50 per cent

181 days to 269 days – For General Public: 5.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 5.50 per cent

270 days – For General Public: 5.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 5.50 per cent

271 days to 363 days – For General Public: 5.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 5.50 per cent

364 days – For General Public: 5.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 5.75 per cent

365 days to 389 days – For General Public: 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 6.25 per cent

390 days (12 months 25 days)- For General Public: 6.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 6.50 per cent

391 days to less than 23 months – For General Public: 6.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 6.50 per cent

23 months – For General Public: 6.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 6.60 per cent

23 months 1 days to less than 2 years – For General Public: 6.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 6.60 per cent

2 years to less than 3 years – For General Public: 6.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 6.60 per cent

3 years and above but less than 4 years – For General Public: 6.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 6.60 per cent

4 years and above but less than 5 years – For General Public: 6.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 6.60 per cent

5 years and above up to and inclusive of 10 years – For General Public: 6.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens: 6.60 per cent.

Axis Bank’s Latest FD Interest Rates:

7 days to 14 days: 2.75 per cent for General Public; 2.75 per cent for Senior Citizens

15 days to 29 days: 2.75 per cent for General Public; 2.75 per cent for Senior Citizens

30 days to 45 days: 3.25 per cent for General Public; 3.25 per cent for Senior Citizens

46 days to 60 days: 3.25 per cent for General Public; 3.25 per cent for Senior Citizens

61 days to less than 3 months: 3.25 per cent for General Public; 3.25 per cent for Senior Citizens

3 months to less than 4 months: 3.75 per cent for General Public; 3.75 per cent for Senior Citizens

4 months to less than 5 months: 3.75 per cent for General Public; 3.75 per cent for Senior Citizens

5 months to less than 6 months: 3.75 per cent for General Public; 3.75 per cent for Senior Citizens

6 months to less than 7 months: 4.65 per cent for General Public; 4.90 per cent for Senior Citizens

7 months to less than 8 months: 4.65 per cent for General Public; 4.90 per cent for Senior Citizens

8 months to less than 9 months: 4.65 per cent for General Public; 4.90 per cent for Senior Citizens

9 months to less than 10 months: 4.75 per cent for General Public; 5.00 per cent for Senior Citizens

10 months to less than 11 months: 4.75 per cent for General Public; 5.00 per cent for Senior Citizens

11 months to less than 11 months 25 days: 4.75 per cent for General Public; 5.00 per cent for Senior Citizens

11 months 25 days to less than 1 year: 4.75 per cent for General Public; 5.00 per cent for Senior Citizens

1 year to less than 1 year 5 days: 5.45 per cent for General Public; 6.20 per cent for Senior Citizens

1 year 5 days to less than 1 year 11 days: 5.45 per cent for General Public; 6.20 per cent for Senior Citizens

1 year 11 days to less than 1 year 25 days: 5.75 per cent for General Public; 6.50 per cent for Senior Citizens

1 year 25 days to less than 13 months: 5.60 per cent for General Public; 6.35 per cent for Senior Citizens

13 months to less than 14 months: 5.60 per cent for General Public; 6.35 per cent for Senior Citizens

14 months to less than 15 months: 5.60 per cent for General Public; 6.35 per cent for Senior Citizens

15 months to less than 16 months: 5.60 per cent for General Public; 6.35 per cent for Senior Citizens

16 months to less than 17 months: 5.60 per cent for General Public; 6.35 per cent for Senior Citizens

17 months to less than 18 months: 5.60 per cent for General Public; 6.35 per cent for Senior Citizens

18 months to less than 2 years: 5.60 per cent for General Public; 6.35 per cent for Senior Citizens

2 years to less than 30 months: 5.70 per cent for General Public; 6.45 per cent for Senior Citizens

30 months to less than 3 years: 5.70 per cent for General Public; 6.45 per cent for Senior Citizens

3 years to less than 5 years: 5.70 per cent for General Public; 6.45 per cent for Senior Citizens

5 years to 10 years: 5.75 per cent for General Public; 6.50 per cent for Senior Citizens.

HDFC Bank’s Latest FD Interest Rates:

7 days to 14 days: For General Public – 2.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.25 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public – 2.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.25 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public – 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.75 per cent

46 days to 90 days: For General Public – 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.75 per cent

91 days to 179 days: For General Public – 3.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.25 per cent

180 days to 270 days: For General Public – 4.65 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.15 per cent

271 days to less than 1 year: For General Public – 4.65 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.15 per cent

1 year: For General Public – 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.00 per cent

Above 1 year to 2 years: For General Public – 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.00 per cent

Above 2 Years to 3 Years: For General Public – 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.00 per cent

Above 3 years to 5 years: For General Public – 6.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.60 per cent

Above 5 years to 10 years: For General Public – 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.50 per cent.

