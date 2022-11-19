Bank FD: ICICI Bank vs HDFC Bank vs Axis Bank; Check Comparison of Latest Interest Rates

ICICI Bank vs HDFC Bank vs Axis Bank Interest Rates On FD: Even as the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has been raising interest rates to control the inflation in the country, the banks are also following the suit and revising their interest rates on both loans and deposits, including fixed deposits (FD).

Here’s the comparison of the current fixed deposit (FD) interest rates offered by three lenders ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank on deposits below Rs 2 crore:

ICICI Bank’s FD Interest Rates (Below Rs 2 Crore):

7 days to 14 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public - 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.00 per cent

46 days to 60 days: For General Public - 3.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.25 per cent

61 days to 90 days: For General Public - 4.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.75 per cent

91 days to 120 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

121 days to 150 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

151 days to 184 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

185 days to 210 days: For General Public - 5.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.75 per cent

211 days to 270 days: For General Public - 5.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.75 per cent

271 days to 289 days: For General Public - 5.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.75 per cent

290 days to less than 1 year: For General Public - 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.00 per cent

1 year to 389 days: For General Public - 6.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.60 per cent

390 days to less than 15 months: For General Public - 6.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.60 per cent

15 months to less than 18 months: For General Public - 6.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.90 per cent

18 months to 2 years: For General Public - 6.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.90 per cent

2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public - 6.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.00 per cent

3 years 1 day to 5 years: For General Public - 6.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.10 per cent

5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public - 6.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.10 per cent.

HDFC’s Latest FD Interest Rates:

7 days to 14 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public - 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 3.50 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public - 3.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.00 per cent

46 days to 60 days: For General Public - 4.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 4.50 per cent

61 days to 89 days: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

90 days to less than equal to 6 months: For General Public - 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 5.00 per cent

6 months 1 day to less than 1 year: For General Public - 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.00 per cent

1 year 1 day to less than 18 months: For General Public - 6.40 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 6.90 per cent

18 months to less than 21 months: For General Public - 6.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.00 per cent

21 months 1 day to less than 2 years: For General Public - 6.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.00 per cent

2 years 1 day to 3 years: For General Public - 6.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.00 per cent

3 years 1 day to less than 5 years: For General Public - 6.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.00 per cent

5 years 1 day to 10 years: For General Public - 6.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens - 7.00 per cent.

Axis Bank’s Latest FD Interest Rates:

7 days to 14 days: 3.50 per cent for General Public; 3.50 per cent for Senior Citizens

15 days to 29 days: 3.50 per cent for General Public; 3.50 per cent for Senior Citizens

30 days to 45 days: 3.50 per cent for General Public; 3.50 per cent for Senior Citizens

46 days to 60 days: 4.00 per cent for General Public; 4.00 per cent for Senior Citizens

61 days to less than 3 months: 4.50 per cent for General Public; 4.50 per cent for Senior Citizens

3 months to less than 4 months: 4.50 per cent for General Public; 4.50 per cent for Senior Citizens

4 months to less than 5 months: 4.50 per cent for General Public; 4.50 per cent for Senior Citizens

5 months to less than 6 months: 4.50 per cent for General Public; 4.50 per cent for Senior Citizens

6 months to less than 7 months: 5.25 per cent for General Public; 5.50 per cent for Senior Citizens

7 months to less than 8 months: 5.25 per cent for General Public; 5.50 per cent for Senior Citizens

8 months to less than 9 months: 5.25 per cent for General Public; 5.50 per cent for Senior Citizens

9 months to less than 10 months: 5.50 per cent for General Public; 5.75 per cent for Senior Citizens

10 months to less than 11 months: 5.50 per cent for General Public; 5.75 per cent for Senior Citizens

11 months to less than 11 months 25 days: 5.50 per cent for General Public; 5.75 per cent for Senior Citizens

11 months 25 days to less than 1 year: 5.50 per cent for General Public; 5.75 per cent for Senior Citizens

1 year to less than 1 year 5 days: 6.25 per cent for General Public; 7.00 per cent for Senior Citizens

1 year 5 days to less than 1 year 11 days: 6.25 per cent for General Public; 7.00 per cent for Senior Citizens

1 year 11 days to less than 1 year 25 days: 6.25 per cent for General Public; 7.00 per cent for Senior Citizens

1 year 25 days to less than 13 months: 6.25 per cent for General Public; 7.00 per cent for Senior Citizens

13 months to less than 14 months: 6.25 per cent for General Public; 7.00 per cent for Senior Citizens

14 months to less than 15 months: 6.25 per cent for General Public; 7.00 per cent for Senior Citizens

15 months to less than 16 months: 6.40 per cent for General Public; 7.15 per cent for Senior Citizens

16 months to less than 17 months: 6.40 per cent for General Public; 7.15 per cent for Senior Citizens

17 months to less than 18 months: 6.40 per cent for General Public; 7.15 per cent for Senior Citizens

18 months to less than 2 years: 6.50 per cent for General Public; 7.25 per cent for Senior Citizens

2 years to less than 30 months: 6.50 per cent for General Public; 7.25 per cent for Senior Citizens

30 months to less than 3 years: 6.50 per cent for General Public; 7.25 per cent for Senior Citizens

3 years to less than 5 years: 6.50 per cent for General Public; 7.25 per cent for Senior Citizens

5 years to 10 years: 6.50 per cent for General Public; 7.25 per cent for Senior Citizens.

Read all the Latest Business News here