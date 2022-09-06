Bank FD: PNB vs HDFC Bank vs SBI; Check Detailed Comparison of Latest Interest Rates

Interest rates in the country are on the rise as the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has hiked the key repo rate thrice in its last three policy review meetings. Following this, banks have also been revising upwards their interest rate offerings on deposits as well as loans.

Here’s the comparison of the current fixed deposit (FD) interest rates offered by three lenders State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB) and HDFC Bank on deposits below Rs 2 crore:

SBI’s FD Rates (Below Rs 2 crore):

7 days to 45 days: For General Public – 2.90 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.40 per cent

46 days to 179 days: For General Public – 3.90 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.40 per cent

180 days to 210 days: For General Public – 4.55 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.05 per cent

211 Days to less than 1 year: For General Public – 4.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.10 per cent

1 year to less than 2 years: For General Public – 5.45 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.95 per cent

2 years to less than 3 years: For General Public – 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.00 per cent

3 years to less than 5 year: For General Public – 5.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.10 per cent

5 years to up to 10 years: For General Public – 5.65 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.15 per cent.

HDFC Bank’s FD Rates (Below Rs 2 crore):

7 days to 14 days: For General Public – 2.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.25 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public – 2.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.25 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public – 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.75 per cent

46 days to 90 days: For General Public – 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.75 per cent

91 days to 179 days: For General Public – 3.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.25 per cent

180 days to 270 days: For General Public – 4.65 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.15 per cent

271 days to less than 1 year: For General Public – 4.65 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.15 per cent

1 year: For General Public – 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.00 per cent

Above 1 year to 2 years: For General Public – 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.00 per cent

Above 2 Years to 3 Years: For General Public – 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.00 per cent

Above 3 years to 5 years: For General Public – 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.25 per cent

Above 5 years to 10 years: For General Public – 6.10 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.60 per cent

1111 days: For General Public – 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.25 per cent.

Punjab National Bank’s FD Rates (Below Rs 2 crore):

7 days to 14 days: For General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.50 per cent

15 days to 29 days: For General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.50 per cent

30 days to 45 days: For General Public – 3.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.50 per cent

46 days to 90 days: For General Public – 3.25 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 3.75 per cent

91 days to 179 days: For General Public – 4.00 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 4.50 per cent

180 days to 270 days: For General Public – 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.00 per cent

271 days to less than 1 year: For General Public – 4.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 5.00 per cent

1 year: For General Public – 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.00 per cent

Above 1 year to 2 years: For General Public – 5.50 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.00 per cent

Above 2 Years to 3 Years: For General Public – 5.60 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.10 per cent

Above 3 years to 5 years: For General Public – 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.25 per cent

Above 5 years to 10 years: For General Public – 5.65 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.15 per cent

1111 days: For General Public – 5.75 per cent; For Senior Citizens – 6.25 per cent.

