Bank FDs: 4 Banks Offering Higher Interest than SBI on Fixed Deposits

When it comes to savings, you would logically aim for the bank that gives you the best interest rates. However, the issue that the majority of people face nowadays is that the banks with the best interest rates for their fixed deposits (FDs) often go unnoticed. The reason being, big banks often take up the spotlight and the small lenders lose that foothold in the public’s eyes. The rates offered by top lenders such as the State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank amongst others have been falling for quite some time now.

With that in mind, here are some of the best small finance banks that give you the best interest rates on FDs. Most give better interest rates than that of the aforementioned top lenders. Small finance banks can offer customers anywhere between 3 per cent to 7 per cent and above on their FD rates, depending on your age and the tenure of the scheme you opt for.

North East Small Finance Bank

7 to 14 Days: 3.00 per cent (general citizens)/ 3.50 per cent (senior citizens)

15 to 29 Days: 3.00 per cent (general citizens)/ 3.50 per cent (senior citizens)

30 to 45 Days: 3.00 per cent (general citizens)/ 3.50 per cent (senior citizens)

46 to 90 days: 3.50 per cent (general citizens)/ 4.00 per cent (senior citizens)

91 to 180 days: 4.00 per cent (general citizens)/ 4.50 per cent (senior citizens)

181 to 365 days: 5.00 per cent (general citizens)/ 5.50 per cent (senior citizens)

366 to 729 days: 6.75 per cent (general citizens)/ 7.25 per cent (senior citizens)

730 to less than 1095 days: 6.75 per cent (general citizens)/ 7.25 per cent (senior citizens)

777 days: 7.00 per cent (general citizens)/ 7.50 per cent (senior citizens)

1,096 to less than 1,825 days: 6.50 per cent (general citizens)/ 7.00 per cent (senior citizens)

1,826 days to less than 3,650 days: 6.25 per cent (general citizens)/ 6.75 per cent (senior citizens)

Jana Small Finance Bank

7 to 14 Days: 2.50 per cent (general citizens)/ 3.00 per cent (senior citizens)

15 to 60 Days: 3.00 per cent (general citizens)/ 3.50 per cent (senior citizens)

61 to 90 Days: 3.75 per cent (general citizens)/ 4.25 per cent (senior citizens)

91 to 180 days: 4.50 per cent (general citizens)/ 5.00 per cent (senior citizens)

181 to 364 days: 5.50 per cent (general citizens)/ 6.00 per cent (senior citizens)

1 year: 6.25 per cent (general citizens)/ 6.75 per cent (senior citizens)

1 to 2 years: 6.50 per cent (general citizens)/ 7.00 per cent (senior citizens)

2 to 3 years: 6.50 per cent (general citizens)/ 7.00 per cent (senior citizens)

3 to 5 years: 6.75 per cent (general citizens)/ 7.25 per cent (senior citizens)

5 years: 6.50 per cent (general citizens)/ 7.00 per cent (senior citizens)

5 to 10 years: 6.00 per cent (general citizens)/ 6.50 per cent (senior citizens)

Suryoday Small Finance Bank

7 to 14 Days: 3.25 per cent (general citizens)/ 3.25 per cent (senior citizens)

15 to 45 Days: 3.25 per cent (general citizens)/ 3.25 per cent (senior citizens)

46 to 90 Days: 4.25 per cent (general citizens)/ 4.25 per cent (senior citizens)

91 to 6 months: 4.75 per cent (general citizens)/ 4.75 per cent (senior citizens)

6 months to 9 months: 5.25 per cent (general citizens)/ 3.50 per cent (senior citizens)

91 days to 6 months: 3.50 per cent (general citizens)/ 4.00 per cent (senior citizens)

6 months and 1 day to 9 months: 5.25 per cent (general citizens)/ 5.25 per cent (senior citizens)

Above 9 months to less than 1 year: 5.75 per cent (general citizens)/ 5.75 per cent (senior citizens)

1 year to 1 year 6 months: 6.50 per cent (general citizens)/ 6.75 per cent (senior citizens)

Above 1 year 6 months to 2 years: 6.50 per cent (general citizens)/ 6.50 per cent (senior citizens)

Above 2 years to less than 3 years: 6.25 per cent (general citizens)/ 6.50 per cent (senior citizens)

3 years: 6.75 per cent (general citizens)/ 6.75 per cent (senior citizens)

5 years: 6.25 per cent (general citizens)/ 6.50 per cent (senior citizens)

5 to 10 years: 6.00 per cent (general citizens)/ 6.00 per cent (senior citizens)

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank

7 to 45 Days: 3.00 per cent (general citizens)/ 3.50 per cent (senior citizens)

46 to 90 Days: 3.25 per cent (general citizens)/ 3.75 per cent (senior citizens)

91 to 180 Days: 4.00 per cent (general citizens)/ 4.50 per cent (senior citizens)

181 to 364 days: 5.75 per cent (general citizens)/ 6.25 per cent (senior citizens)

365 to 699 days: 6.25 per cent (general citizens)/ 6.75 per cent (senior citizens)

700 days: 6.75 per cent (general citizens)/ 7.25 per cent (senior citizens)

701 to 3,652 days: 6.00 per cent (general citizens)/ 6.50 per cent (senior citizens)

