Bank Holiday in August, 2021: Banks to be Shut for Half of the Month. Full List Here

If you are planning to visit bank branches this month, you must know that public and private sector lenders in various parts of the country will be closed for at least 15 days. However, these bank holidays do not take place for all states on the same days.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has notified the holidays for lenders under three brackets — the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. All banks including the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks across the country remain closed on these notified holidays. The bank holidays vary from one state to another. All the lenders remain closed Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas Day (December 25). Banks also remain shut on festivals including Diwali, Christmas, Eid, Guru Nanak Jayanthi, Good Friday.

There are 15 bank holidays in the month August. All the lenders will remain shut in Imphal to observe Patriot’s Day on August 13. For Muharram, the lenders will remain shut in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Srinagar on August 19. On August 20, all the lenders in Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will be shut for Muharram and First Onam.

On the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, the private and public sector banks across the country remain closed. Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also made it compulsory for banks to remain shut on Sundays.

Here is the full list of holidays for the month of August 2021, as per RBI mandate:

1) August 1, 2021 – Sunday

2) August 8, 2021 – Sunday

3) August 14, 2021 – Second Saturday

4) August 13, 2021 - Patriot’s Day (Imphal)

5) August 15, 2021 – Sunday

6) August 16, 2021 - Parse New Year (Shahenshahi) / (Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur)

7) August 19, 2021 - Muharram (Ashoora) / (Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Srinagar)

8) August 20, 2021 - Muharram/First Onam (Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)

9) August 21, 2021 – Thiruvonam (Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi)

10) August 22, 2021 – Sunday

11) August 23, 2021 – Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi (Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi)

12) August 28, 2021 – Fourth Saturday

13) August 29, 2021 – Sunday

14) August 30, 2021 - Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi (Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Gangtok)

15) August 31, 2021 - Sri Krishna Ashtami (Hyderabad)

