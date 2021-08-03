Bank Holiday in August, 2021: Banks to Close for 14 Days This Month. Check Full List

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has mandated a list of bank holidays for the month of August. Similar to the one in July, this list is an extensive one with the total number of days adding up to 15 official leaves. The lenders across India will have the benefit of enjoying these days off depending on their state and the day that the holiday falls on. It should be noted that not all lenders have the advantage of taking up every single leave as they are spread out. The holidays are categorised as state-wise leaves, religious holidays or festival celebrations. Bank customers will therefore need to plan their next trip to the bank carefully. Out of the total 15 days off, only 14 remain as of August 3, given the passing of the previous Sunday on August 1. The remaining 14 days can be split into eight days for religious and state-wise leaves, the other six days are weekend leaves.

The RBI’s list of holidays has three categorisations – ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. The August list is classified under the ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’.

The official list of leaves for lenders does not start till August 13, which is Patriot’s Day in Imphal. However, the banks across India will start their 14 days off on August 8, which is a Sunday. As mentioned before, there are no common nationwide holidays, only state-wise. There are only two dates on the entire calendar month that apply as a holiday for banks in a vast majority of states and cities. One is August 19, which is Muharram (Ashoora). This will be celebrated in 17 cities across India. These cities include Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Srinagar.

The other sweeping holiday falls on August 30, which is Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8) or Krishna Jayanthi. A total of 15 cities will see banks close on this date. The cities that will enjoy this holiday are Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Gangtok.

Aside from these two dates, the rest of the holidays only apply to a sparse number of cities. This makes the nature of the holidays this month more spread out and manageable for the customer. Have a look at the full list of holidays before you plan your next bank trip.

Here is the full list of holidays for the month of August 2021, as per RBI mandate: (Counting from August 3)

1) August 8, 2021 – Sunday

2) August 14, 2021 – Second Saturday

3) August 13, 2021 - Patriot’s Day (Imphal)

4) August 15, 2021 – Sunday

5) August 16, 2021 - Parse New Year (Shahenshahi) / (Belapur, Mumbai and Nagpur)

6) August 19, 2021 - Muharram (Ashoora) / (Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Srinagar)

7) August 20, 2021 - Muharram/First Onam (Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)

8) August 21, 2021 – Thiruvonam (Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi)

9) August 22, 2021 – Sunday

10) August 23, 2021 – Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi (Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi)

11) August 28, 2021 – Fourth Saturday

12) August 29, 2021 – Sunday

13) August 30, 2021 - Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi (Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Gangtok)

14) August 31, 2021 - Sri Krishna Ashtami (Hyderabad)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here