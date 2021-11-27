Bank Holiday in December 2021: Banks to Remain Shut for 12 Days Next Month. See List

Bank Holidays in December: The Reserve Bank of India has issued a list of holidays for the year 2021 in its annual list. According to this, all public and private sector banks across India will remain closed for up to 12 days in December, including the weekend leaves. The RBI list mentions up to seven holidays during the month of December, including Christmas. However, Christmas also falls on the fourth Saturday of the month, which is a notified holiday for all banks. Therefore, the overlapping bank holiday accounts for 12 days off for banks this month. The RBI list of holidays can be separated into three different categories, which are state-wise holidays, religious holidays and festivals.

On this note, you should also keep in mind that it should not be much of a worry as these holidays are state-wise. For this, only certain branches of the banks in respective states will remain shut on the days mentioned above. They are usually not uniform in nature, except for a few days. For example, there will be a bank holiday on December 3 in Goa on the account of the Feast of St. Francis Xavier in the state, but services will be available in the other parts of the country. So, bank customers are usually advised to visit the nearest branch to know about the complete list of bank holidays.

The RBI itself classified the holidays for the month of December under the category of ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’. The other classifications for the RBI listing are ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and ‘Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. Having said that, the other two classifications don’t apply to this month according to the mandate of leaves.

Even if Christmas was not on a weekend, banks would have remained shut in every part of the country. These include — Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram.

Most of the bank holidays allocated this month under the Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act is for Shillong, which is the capital of Meghalaya. Shillong in December has as many as four bank holidays, apart from the weekend leaves.

The first holiday of the month under the same act falls on December 3, but the off will only be applicable for banks in Panaji according to the RBI list. Therefore, it would serve you well as a bank goer to keep these dates in mind going forward into the month. Make sure to plan your next trip to the bank carefully in order to ensure a smooth process for your banking needs.

On this note, let’s take a look at the list of holidays when banks will be closed during the month of December, so that you can make a schedule accordingly.

Here is the full list of holidays for the month of December 2021, as per RBI mandate: (Counting from December 1 onwards)

List of Leaves as per the Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act

December 3: Feast of St. Francis Xavier — Goa

December 18: Death Anniversary of U SoSo Tham — Shillong

December 24: Christmas Festival (Christmas Eve) — Aizawl, Shillong

December 25: Christmas — Guwahati, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Panaji, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar, Thiruvananthapuram

December 27: Christmas Celebration — Aizawl

December 30: U Kiang Nangbah — Shillong

December 31: New Year’s Eve — Aizawl

Apart from the varying state-wise holidays. The banks will remain closed on some of the days of the weekends. It must be noted in this regard that weekend leaves are uniform in nature across India. These are mentioned below:

December 5: Sunday

December 11: Second Saturday of the month

December 12: Sunday

December 19: Sunday

December 25: Fourth Saturday of the month and Christmas

December 26: Sunday

