Bank Holiday in January: Banks to be Shut for Republic Day. Check Other Holidays this Week

Bank Holidays in January: As we are headed towards the end of the first month of the year, bank holidays of the month also seemed to have been largely used up in the initial days. Banks across all private and public sectors will remain closed for up to two days in the last week of January, with one of them being a Sunday. If we count from January 24, Monday, banks will be closed for two days — on January 26 and January 30 — during the last week of January. On that note, you must know that there were 16 bank holidays in January, 14 of which have already been used up, including the weekend leaves.

The Reserve Bank of India has issued a list of bank holidays for the year 2022 in its annual list. The holidays have been prepared according to this list. So, if you have any bank related work, you should check with your nearest branch first regarding the bank holidays in January so that you can carry out your work seamlessly. On that note, you should also keep in mind that it should not be much of a concern as these bank holidays are largely state-wise. This means that they are not usually uniform in nature.

Bank holidays come into effect as per a list released by the Reserve Bank of India or RBI. According to a list by the central bank, the number of holidays has been fixed at 16 this month. The remaining are the weekend leaves. This includes all Sundays of the month, as well as second and fourth Saturdays. Banks remain open on the first and third Saturdays of every month. The RBI’s list of holidays falls into three categories. These are state-wise celebrations, religious holidays and festival celebrations.

The central bank’s notification for holidays has been notified under three brackets, including ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. On these notified holidays, all branches of banks, which includes the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks, will remain shut.

While there are no national holidays lined up for the month of January, most banks will remain closed on January 26 on the occasion of Republic Day. Having said that, let’s take a look at the list of holidays when banks will be closed during the last week of January, so that you can make a schedule accordingly.

Here is the full list of holidays for the last week of January 2022, as per RBI mandate: (Counting from January 24 onwards)

January 26: Republic Day - Across the country except in Imphal, Jaipur, Srinagar, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh and Agartala.

Apart from the varying state-wise holidays. The banks were kept closed on some of the days of the weekends, one of which is still left. It must be noted in this regard that weekend leaves are uniform in nature across India. These are mentioned below:

January 30: Sunday

So, if you have any bank-related work this week, keep these bank holidays in mind before heading out.

