Bank Holiday on Diwali? Banks to Remain Closed for 6 Days From Tomorrow; Know Details

Is Bank Closed on Dhanteras? The festival of lights is celebrated across the country with great pomp and joy. Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day festival and Bhai Dooj is the last day of the festival of lights. Banks will remain closed for six consecutive days starting tomorrow, 22 October.

Bank Holiday on 22 October

Banks across the country will remain closed on 22 October which is Dhanteras. It is also the fourth Saturday of the month.

Bank Holiday on 23 October

All banks remain shut on Sundays

Bank Holiday on 24 October

October 24: Kali Puja/Deepavali/Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)/Naraka Chaturdashi

Banks will be closed across India, except in Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal

Bank Holiday on 25 October

October 25: Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Govardhan Pooja

Banks will remain closed in Gangtok, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jaipur

Bank Holiday on 26 October

October 26: Govardhan Pooja/Vikram Samvant New Year Day/Bhai Bij/Bhai Duj/Diwali (Bali Pratipada)/Laxmi Puja/Accession Day

Banks will remain closed in Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Shimla, Srinagar.

Bank Holiday on 27 October

October 27: Bhaidooj/Chitragupt Jayanti/Laxmi Puja/Deepawali/Ningol Chakkouba.

Banks will remain closed in Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Lucknow.

This year, Diwali will be celebrated on October 24.

Every month on the second Saturday and Sunday, both public and private banks are officially closed. To avoid any confusion, it is advised that bank customers plan their bank-based work taking into account all of these holidays. Customers shouldn’t expect any difficulties with bank-related tasks since ATMs, cash deposits, internet banking, and mobile banking will all continue to run smoothly.

October is a festive month in India since it is marked with important celebrations and holidays. Spread across different states separately, banks will be collectively closed for 21 days in October 2022 (though not one bank is closed more than three / four days in the month), including the second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays, according to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar.

Stock Market Holiday

The BSE and NSE will remain closed on October 24, Monday, for Diwali / Laxmi Puja, and October 26, Wednesday on account of Diwali Balipritipada.

While the market will be shut for normal trading to mark Diwali, the special trading window will be open for just one hour in the evening. BSE said that the pre-opening session will be conducted from 6 pm-6.15 pm while the Lakshmi Poojan will be held at 3:30 pm at the bourse. This would be followed by an award distribution ceremony to top volume performers from 4:45 pm to 5:45 pm.

Marking the beginning of the Hindu accounting calendar year Samvat 2079, stock exchanges BSE and NSE will conduct the once-in-a-year Diwali Muhurat trading on Monday from 6:15 to 7:15 pm.

