Bank Holiday Today: Banks to Close for 5 Days Next Week; Check Dates Here

Bank Holidays in November: During the upcoming week starting November 21, Sunday, all banks in the private and public sector across the country will remain closed for up to five days out of seven days. Earlier this month, banks closed for up to 12 days amid continued festivities like Diwali, Bhai Dooj, Chhath Puja and Guru Nanak Jayanti. This means that during the month of November, banks were closed for up to 17 days across India. On that note, if you have planned to visit any bank branches during the next week, you must take a note of these bank holidays to avoid any hassle and carry out your work smoothly.

Bank holidays come into effect as per a list released by the Reserve Bank of India or RBI. However, save for a few national holidays, these days off do not usually clash with one another as they are observed in a state-wise manner. This means, only certain branches of the banks in respective states will remain closed on a certain day. For example, banks will remain closed in Bengaluru on Kanakadasa Jayanthi, but services will be available in the other parts of the country. For this, bank customers are generally asked to visit the branch nearest to them to know about the complete list of bank holidays.

The Reserve Bank of India has said that banks will get holidays under three brackets. These are the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. On these notified days, every bank, which includes the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks and regional banks across the country will stay closed.

All the branches of the banks remain closed Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), Christmas Day (December 25). Banks also remain shut on festivals including Diwali, Christmas, Eid, Guru Nanak Jayanthi, Good Friday. The RBI has also made Sunday a compulsory leave for all banks, apart from second and fourth Saturdays of each month. However, since the state-wise holidays vary, lenders in your state may not down their shutters on all those days.

If we go by the Reserve Bank’s list of notified holidays during the ongoing month of November, we can see that all banks across the country, except those in Bengaluru, remained closed on Diwali, which fell on November 4. On November 19, banks across most parts of India closed on the account of Guru Nanak Jayanti but operated in areas like Patna. Apart from this, only the weekend leaves would be uniformly applicable to all banks across India on the same day.

On this note, let’s take a look at the list of holidays when banks will be closed this week, so that you can make a schedule accordingly.

Here is a full list of bank holidays in your city in the upcoming week, as per the list of RBI, starting from November 21 onwards

November 22: Kanakadasa Jayanthi - Bengaluru

November 23: Seng Kutsnem - Shillong

Apart from the varying state-wise holidays. The banks will remain closed on some of the days of the weekends. These are mentioned below:

November 21: Sunday

November 27: Fourth Saturday of the month

November 28: Sunday

So, in case you have bank related work pending or you want to take out cash amid the festive season during the upcoming week, you are advised to visit your nearest branch to know about the list of holidays in your state. However, despite all the leaves, ATMs will continue to function as usual on these days.

