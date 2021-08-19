Bank Holiday Today: Banks to Remain Shut for 5 Days in a Row. Full List

As per the list of bank holidays issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), there were originally 15 holidays allocated for the month of August 2021. It should be noted the RBI only came out with 8 official holidays that were divided into state-wise celebrations, religious events and festivals. The other 7 were the usual weekend holidays that banks enjoy in any given calendar month. Counting today, there are only 9 holidays left for lenders this month. 6 days off come from the RBI list of mandated bank holidays, while the other three are common weekends off. This includes two Sundays and a Fourth Saturday.

The holidays from the RBI list for this month, land under the classification of ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’. The other classification for the RBI listing can also be ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’.

It is important to differentiate how these holidays apply to banks. They are not nationwide holidays and therefore, do not apply to all the banks across India for any given date. Having said that, there are two holidays where a large majority of states and cities celebrate them. One is August 19 - Muharram (Ashoora), which is celebrated in 17 cities. Lenders in the cities of Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Srinagar will have an off on this day.

The other largely celebrated holiday is August 30 - Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi. This holiday is celebrated by 15 cities across India. Banks in the cities of Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Gangtok will have a leave on this day.

As a result of these holidays being so spread out, there is lots of room to plan your next bank visit, depending on your geography. With that said, it is important for bank customers to note that the next five days, including Wednesday, are holidays that fall under the list of RBI holidays and a weekend. With that in mind, it would do well to plan ahead and schedule your banking business accordingly.

The other holiday coming up this week is Muharram/First Onam – taking place on August 20, which is celebrated in Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. There is also Thiruvonam, which is celebrated in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi – it takes place on August 21. Lastly for this week from the RBI list is Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi, which is celebrated on August 23 in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi. There is one other holiday, which is on August 22 and this is a Sunday.

Here is the full list of holidays for the month of August 2021, as per RBI mandate: (Counting from August 19 onwards)

1) August 19, 2021 - Muharram (Ashoora) / (Agartala, Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bhopal, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi and Srinagar)

2) August 20, 2021 - Muharram/First Onam (Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)

3) August 21, 2021 – Thiruvonam (Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi)

4) August 22, 2021 – Sunday

5) August 23, 2021 – Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi (Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi)

6) August 28, 2021 – Fourth Saturday

7) August 29, 2021 – Sunday

8) August 30, 2021 - Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi (Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Gangtok)

9) August 31, 2021 - Sri Krishna Ashtami (Hyderabad)

