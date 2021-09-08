Bank Holiday Today: Banks to Remain Shut for 5 Days in a Row this Week. Full List

The list of bank holidays for the month of September are comparatively not as dense as previous months. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had previously issued a list of said holidays for this calendar month and the total number of leaves counted for this month stood at 11 days, counting Wednesday. The list which was originally at 12 days in total shrunk by one after the passing of the first Sunday of the month. Speaking of weekends, the total list of 11 bank holidays is a healthy mix of weekend leaves and RBI mandated bank holidays. The weekend holidays that remain this month are five days, while six of them are holidays issued by the RBI.

The bank holidays list issued by the RBI for every month is a mix of state-wise leaves, religious events as well as festival celebrations. However, the apex bank does have official classifications for these leaves. For the calendar month of September, the list of holidays has been classified under the bracket, ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’. It has other classifications as well and these are ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’, however, these don’t apply for this month n particular.

The final list of holidays, weekends included, started on September 5, seeing as it was the first Sunday of the month. The RBI mandated leaves, on the other hand, began on September 8, which was Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva, which was an off for banks in Guwahati. It was only applicable to Guwahati and no other city in India. This is the nature of these leaves, being that they are not uniform. This gives bank goers some breathing room when planning their trips to the bank this month.

Even though only certain cities and states across will have an off at any given time, there is one major holiday this month that bank customers have to watch out for. On September 10, a total of 9 cities across India will be celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata. The locations where banks will have an off for this holiday are Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji.

The following day is the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi. It should be noted that the off will only be applicable for banks in Panaji according to the RBI. This also happens to be the same day that the second Saturday of the month takes place, meaning banks across India will have an off on this day as well. With the holidays being so few and far between this month, as compared to previous months. You need to keep an eye on the calendar and plan your next bank visit accordingly.

Here is the full list of holidays for the month of September 2021, as per RBI mandate: (Counting from September 8, 2021, onwards)

1) September 8 – Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva - (Guwahati)

2) September 9 – Teej (Haritalika) – (Gangtok)

3) September 10 - Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata – (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji)

4) September 11 – Second Saturday / Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day) – (Panaji)

5) September 12 – Sunday

6) September 17 - Karma Puja – (Ranchi)

7) September 19 – Sunday

8) September 20 – Indrajatra – (Gangtok)

9) September 21 – Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day – (Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)

10) September 25 – Fourth Saturday

11) September 26 – Sunday

