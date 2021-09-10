Bank Holiday Today: Banks to Stay Shut for 3 Days in a Row this Week. Know the Details

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had previously issued a list of bank holidays for the month of September. In total there were 12 bank holidays that populated the calendar month of September, however, as the days have passed, so too have some of the holidays. Now, the current tally stands at a total of 9 holidays. These 9 are not just a list purely consisting of the RBI mandated leaves. It has an even mix of weekend holidays as well. Initially, there were initially seven bank holidays and they started off on September 8. However, that was not the beginning of the list of holidays. If you consider the weekends, then technically the holidays started on September 5, which was the first Sunday of the month.

Another thing that should be noted about these holidays is that they are a mix of state-wise leaves, festival celebrations and religious holidays. If you consider a more formal categorisation, the RBI has segmented the leaves for this month under the bracket of ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’. The RBI has two other categories listed, which are ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’, however, these don’t apply for this month in particular.

Keep in mind that these bank holidays, except the weekends, are not universal or uniform. They do not apply to all banks across different states on the same date. It will only be applicable to lenders that come under the purview of specified cities and localities as mentioned by the RBI for that particular day. Having said that, September 10, which is Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata, is the largest bank holiday taking place this month. It is large in the sense that a significant number of cities across quite a few states will be celebrating this off. The places where lenders will have an off on this day include Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji.

The following day is also the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi, but it will only be an off for banks in Panaji. This is essentially the nature of the RBI list. Interestingly, on September 11, alongside day two of Ganesh Chaturthi, the second Saturday of the month will also be taking place, which means that all banks will have an off on that day.

Other than that, there are three Sundays as well as the Fourth Saturday, coming in as weekend holidays for this month. September 12 will be a Sunday, as will September 19. September 25 September 26 will be the fourth Saturday and the last Sunday of the month respectively. The last Sunday will also be the last leave for the month for banks.

The last official RBI leave from the list is actually on September 21, which is Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day. It will be an off for lenders in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram.

Here is the full list of holidays for the month of September 2021, as per RBI mandate: (Counting from September 10, 2021, onwards)

1) September 10 - Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata – (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji)

2) September 11 – Second Saturday / Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day) – (Panaji)

3) September 12 – Sunday

4) September 17 - Karma Puja – (Ranchi)

5) September 19 – Sunday

6) September 20 – Indrajatra – (Gangtok)

7) September 21 – Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day – (Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)

8) September 25 – Fourth Saturday

9) September 26 – Sunday

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here