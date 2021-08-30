Bank Holiday Today, Next Month: Banks to be Shut for 12 Days in September. Full list

As banks gear up for the month of September, customers have to also be prepared for the host of bank holidays that will surface in the coming calendar month. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which had released a list of bank holidays, there will be a total of 12 holidays for lenders next month. According to the RBI list of bank holidays, lenders can expect to see around seven days off in the month of September that has been mandated by the RBI. Apart from the RBI issued holidays, there are six weekend leaves to take into account as well. One of these weekends, a second Saturday, overlaps with an official holiday, which brings the tally up to 12 days.

The holidays that have been issued by the RBI are considered as state-wise celebrations, religious holidays and festival celebrations. However, if official classifications are to be considered, then the list of holidays comes under the bracket of ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act’. The other classifications for the RBI listing are ‘Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday’ and ‘Banks’ Closing of Accounts’. The other two classifications do not apply to next month’s bank holidays.

Before jumping into next month’s holidays, it should be noted that there are still two bank holidays left for the last two days in August. August 30 is Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/Krishna Jayanthi, which is an off for banks in Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Srinagar and Gangtok. The other holiday for this month falls on August 31, which is Sri Krishna Ashtami and is only an off for banks in Hyderabad.

The official list of holidays starts on September 8, 2021, with the celebration of ‘Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva’, which will only take place in Guwahati. However, the total list of 12 days will start on September 5, which is the first Sunday of the month. Weekend leaves are the only set of holidays that apply to all banks across India uniformly.

There is one major holiday that should be taken note of as it is celebrated by a large number of cities across different states. This holiday is Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata. It is set to take place on September 10 across the cities of Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji.

There are quite a few holidays that appear to be back-to-back in the coming month, but other than the major holiday that is set to take place on the 10th, there are no other major holidays. The rest are celebrated by a maximum of one or two cities. In this regard, the weekend leaves, i.e., Sundays, as well as second and fourth Saturdays, are the holidays that customers should really keep an eye on. Needless to say, bank customers should take note of the full list of holidays for next month when planning their next trip to the bank.

Here is the full list of holidays for the month of September 2021, as per RBI mandate: (Counting from September 5 onwards)

1) September 5 – Sunday

2) September 8 – Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva - (Guwahati)

3) September 9 – Teej (Haritalika) – (Gangtok)

4) September 10 - Ganesh Chaturthi/Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Vinayakar Chathurthi/Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata – (Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji)

5) September 11 – Second Saturday / Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day) – (Panaji)

6) September 12 – Sunday

7) September 17 - Karma Puja – (Ranchi)

8) September 19 – Sunday

9) September 20 – Indrajatra – (Gangtok)

10) September 21 – Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day – (Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram)

11) September 25 – Fourth Saturday

12) September 26 – Sunday

