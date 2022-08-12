Bank Holidays 2022: Banks to Remain Shut for 5 Days in a Row from Today; See Full List

cBank Holiday in August 2022: Owing to a number of festivals and national holidays, banks will remain closed for the public for several days in the month of August. In case you are planning to visit a bank for some financial work, you must check the list of bank holidays provided by the Reserve Bank of India. The RBI has sorted holidays in three categories: national celebrations, state-specific holidays, and religious holidays.

In the second week of August, in many states, banks will remain closed for 5 days. August 12, 13, 14, and 15 are declared as holidays for Raksha Bandhan, Patriot’s Day, and Independence Day. It is crucial to remember that many bank holidays are regional in nature and may differ from state to state.

In addition, banks in Maharashtra will remain closed on August 16 for the Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) in Maharashtra. So, banks in Maharashtra will also witness a 5-day bank holiday starting from August 12(Raksha Bandhan) to August 16 (Parsi New Year).

As a part of the national celebration of Independence Day, banks will remain closed across the country. Whereas in Uttar Pradesh, banks will be shut for four days starting on August 12 (Thursday) for Raksha Bandhan to August 15 (Monday), Independence Day.

Bank Holidays this week

August 12: Raksha Bandhan — Kanpur, and Lucknow

August 13: Patriot’s Day — Imphal

August 14: Sunday

August 15: Independence Day — All over India

August 16: Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) — Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur

Depending on the state, this month banks will remain closed for 18 days. These holidays include weekends and various festivals. The banking regulator has notified the holidays for lenders under three brackets — the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. All banks including the public sector, private sector, foreign banks, cooperative banks, and regional banks across the country will remain closed on these notified holidays.

Here’s a Full List of Bank Holidays in August 2022

August 11: Raksha Bandhan — Ahmedadabad, Bhopal, Dehradun, Jaipur, and Shimla

August 12: Raksha Bandhan — Kanpur, and Lucknow

August 13: Patriot’s Day — Imphal

August 15: Independence Day — All over India

August 16: Parsi New Year (Shahenshahi) — Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur

August 18: Janmashtami — Bhubaneswar, Dehradun, Kanpur and Lucknow

August 19: Janmashtami (Shravan Vad-8)/ Krishna Jayanthi — Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong and Shimla

August 20: Sri Krishna Ashtami — Hyderabad

August 29: Tithi of Srimanta Sankardeva — Guwahati

August 31: Samvatsari (Chaturthi Paksha)/Ganesh Chaturthi/ Varasiddhi Vinayaka Vrata/ Vinayakar Chathurthi — Ahmedabad, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Nagpur and Panaji

List of Weekend Leaves

August 13: Second Saturday + Patriot’s Day

August 14: Second Sunday

August 21: Third Sunday

August 27: Fourth Saturday

August 28: Fourth Sunday

Bank customers should check the bank holiday list regularly for any new updates and also verify it with the holiday list issued by the Reserve Bank of India on its official website.

