Here Is A List Of Bank Holidays In April 2021

Every year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar states that all banks across the country will remain closed on certain occasions. The decision to declare the specific days as holidays has been taken considering three brackets- Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts.

It must be noted that the banking holidays depend on festivals being observed in specific states and might differ from one state to the other. Considering all the factors, we have compiled a list of bank holidays for the month of April, 2021.

RELATED NEWS Banks Open Today After Series of Holidays Over Past Week

Odisha Day, a state declared holiday; also a national holiday for banks as the new financial year is beginning from April 1. So to ensure yearly accounts are closed by banks timely, no bank operations will be carried out on this day.Good Friday. Barring Jammu, Kashmir, Haryana, it is nationally celebrated.Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday. This is Telangana and Andhra Pradesh specific holiday.State specific holiday due to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly election.Bank will remain closed as it is the second Saturday of the month.Gudi Padwa, Telugu New Year’s Day, Ugadi Festival, Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba), 1st Navratra, VaisakhiDr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti/Tamil New Year’s Day/Vishu/Biju Festival/Cheiraoba (Manipur) / Bohag Bihu (Assam, Arunachal Pradesh)Himachal Day/Bengali New Year’s Day/Bohag Bihu/SarhulShree Ram Navmi (Chaite Dashain)/Garia Puja. This will be aNational holiday barring in West Bengal, Assam, Goa, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu.Banks will remain closed as it is the fourth Saturday of the month.Maharshi Pashuram Jayanti. This is a state-specific holiday to be observed in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Rajasthan.